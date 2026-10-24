LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Villarreal will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 10:00 pm.

Valencia vs Villarreal is available to watch live via FanCode. Use the link below to access the stream.

Valencia host Villarreal at the Estadio Mestalla in a LaLiga derby that carries real weight for both clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Valencia come into this fixture sitting 19th in the table, making every home game a must-not-lose proposition for Javier Aguirre's side. The club is also in the middle of a significant ownership transition, with American consortium Pitchwise Holdings having acquired a 42 per cent stake in a deal that values the club at €1.25 billion and delivers an immediate €100 million capital injection.

On the pitch, though, the results have not matched the off-field ambition. Valencia have taken just two wins from their last five LaLiga matches, drawing twice and losing twice, with their most recent outing a goalless stalemate against Athletic Bilbao.

Villarreal arrive in better shape, sitting 12th in LaLiga, though their week has been defined by a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League. Inigo Perez's side led 2-0 at Anfield before conceding four goals, with teenage Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha providing two assists to inspire the turnaround.

That midweek exertion in Europe adds an extra layer of fatigue and psychological complexity to this derby. Villarreal's squad will need to reset quickly against a Valencia side desperate for points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Villarreal live.

How to watch Valencia vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre is without Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, and Umar Sadiq through injury as he names his projected XI. Valencia's probable lineup includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Pablo Maffeo, Jose Gaya, Justin De Haas, and Cesar Tarrega in defence, Javier Guerra, Pepelu, and Guido Rodriguez in midfield, and Daniel Raba, Arnaut Danjuma, and Hugo Duro leading the attack. There are no suspensions reported for the home side.

Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez is missing Nicolas Pepe and Carlos Romero through injury, with no players suspended. The visitors' projected XI features Peter Gulacsi in goal, a back line of Renato Veiga, Alex Freeman, Sergi Cardona, and Juan Foyth, midfielders Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, and Tajon Buchanan, and an attacking trio of Ilias Akhomach, Alberto Moleiro, and Ayoze Perez.

Form

Valencia have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their best result in that run was a 1-0 away victory at Deportivo Alaves, while they drew 2-2 with Racing Santander and were held goalless by Athletic Bilbao most recently. The two defeats came against Real Sociedad, who won 3-2, and Sevilla, who won 1-0. Valencia scored four goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Villarreal have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-3 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League, and they were also held to a 0-0 draw by Elche in LaLiga. The positives include a 3-1 Champions League win over SSC Napoli and a 3-1 LaLiga victory over Levante. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 22, 2026, when Villarreal won 2-1 at home. Across the last five LaLiga encounters provided, Villarreal have won three times to Valencia's one, with one draw. Valencia's only win in the sequence came in October 2025, when they beat Villarreal 2-0 at the Estadio Mestalla.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Valencia sit 19th while Villarreal are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: