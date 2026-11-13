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WSL
team-logoTottenham Hotspur Women
BetWright Stadium
team-logoEverton Women
Watch it on FanCode
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Everton Women live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
Everton Women
WSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women in live WSL action today.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaSportsnet
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport 5 NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongbeIN Sports 3 Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
WSL - Game Week 10
BetWright Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Everton Women at BetWright Stadium in a WSL fixture that matters for both clubs as the season takes shape.

Martin Ho's Spurs sit fourth in the table and come into this game with their confidence restored after a 2-1 WSL win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league outing. That result followed back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea, so Tottenham will want to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

Everton arrive in a different kind of form. Scott Phelan's side drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the WSL before a 6-0 WSL Cup win over Durham Women last time out, a result that will have done plenty for morale heading into this trip to London.

The Toffees sit eighth in the WSL standings and need points to climb the table. A win at BetWright Stadium would represent a real statement from a side that has shown it can grind out results this season.

Spurs have the home advantage and a top-four position to protect. Everton have the motivation of a side with ground to make up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Ho

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