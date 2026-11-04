How to watch Svay Rieng vs Tampines Rovers FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Svay Rieng host Tampines Rovers FC in Group G of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the standings.

The Cambodian club sit second in the group and come into this match with recent continental experience behind them. Their home form in this competition has been a real talking point, and they will be eager to build on it.

Tampines Rovers arrive from Singapore's domestic scene, where they drew 0-0 with Geylang International FC in the S.League just days before this fixture. That result extended a mixed run for the club, who have been juggling regional and domestic commitments throughout this period.

The two sides met just days ago, producing a result that will have surprised many observers. Svay Rieng ran out 5-1 winners in that encounter, a scoreline that sets up an intriguing dynamic for this return fixture.

Tampines will need a significant response if they are to keep their Group G ambitions alive. Svay Rieng, by contrast, will look to confirm their place near the top of the table with another positive result on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Svay Rieng vs Tampines Rovers FC, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads