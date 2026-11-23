How to watch St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 23 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Energizer Park

St. Louis City host Los Angeles FC at Energizer Park in a Major League Soccer fixture between two Western Conference sides.

The hosts arrive in uneven form. Yoann Damet's team won 1-0 at Houston Dynamo on November 8, but that result followed three straight defeats in MLS play.

Before the Houston win, St. Louis lost to San Diego, Portland and Real Salt Lake. They also advanced past Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup after a goalless draw.

LAFC come in with their own questions. Xavi Tamarit's side lost 2-1 to Seattle Sounders in their latest outing, after a 3-1 defeat at Minnesota United.

The visitors have shown they can score, though. They drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy and beat Austin FC 3-1 in October.

History also gives St. Louis something to build on. They beat LAFC 2-1 at home in May, the only win for either side in a series that has otherwise leaned toward the Californians.

Here is how to follow the match, including the latest broadcast information.

Team news & squads