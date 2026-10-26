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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoShanghai Port
team-logoCong An Ha Noi
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Shanghai Port vs Cong An Ha Noi AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Shanghai Port vs Cong An Ha Noi
Shanghai Port
Cong An Ha Noi
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Shanghai Port and Cong An Ha Noi, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Shanghai Port and Cong An Ha Noi will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture are listed below. FanCode holds broadcast rights, and viewers can stream the match live through their platform.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Shanghai Port and Cong An Ha Noi meet in the AFC Champions League Elite in what is a significant continental fixture for both clubs.

Shanghai Port arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Kevin Muscat's side have been scoring freely and will look to assert themselves on home turf.

Cong An Ha Noi, managed by Mano Polking, have found the AFC Champions League Elite a tougher environment than their domestic V-League schedule. The Vietnamese side have lost both of their continental outings in recent weeks and will need to show a different face here.

The East group standings paint a clear picture of where each club stands heading into this match. Shanghai Port sit fifth in the group, while Cong An Ha Noi are placed thirteenth, making this a fixture with real stakes for the away side's continental ambitions.

For details on where to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Shanghai Port vs Cong An Ha Noi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Monthly from$6.67
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Team news & squads

Shanghai Port vs Cong An Ha Noi Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Muscat

Shanghai Port are managed by Kevin Muscat, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. A projected lineup has not yet been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cong An Ha Noi head coach Mano Polking also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Probable lineup and squad availability details will be added as they are confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

SHT

SHT - Form

RAT
W4-6
ZHE
W2-4
DAE
D1-1
CRC
W3-0
TJT
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CAN

CAN - Form

GOS
L4-1
TTD
W0-3
KAN
L0-1
HTT
L1-2
TCH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shanghai Port arrive with a strong recent record, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win away to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the Super League on October 24, and they also put three past Chengdu Rongcheng without reply. In continental play, they drew 1-1 with Daejeon Hana Citizen and beat Ratchaburi FC 4-6 in a high-scoring AFC Champions League Elite encounter. Across those five matches, Shanghai Port scored 15 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an attack-minded approach with some defensive exposure.

Cong An Ha Noi's recent run makes for more difficult reading, with two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Thanh Hoa FC in the V-League on October 22, though they lost to Ha Noi FC 1-2 in their previous domestic fixture. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they fell to Kashima Antlers 0-1 and suffered a 4-1 defeat to Gamba Osaka, with their only continental win coming against Truong Tuoi Dong Nai in the V-League. The away side have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Shanghai Port and Cong An Ha Noi. This fixture will therefore be assessed purely on current form and standings.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Shanghai Port currently sit in fifth place, while Cong An Ha Noi are thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shanghai Port vs Cong An Ha Noi today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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