Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
team-logoEsteghlal
Watch it on FanCode
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Esteghlal
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Esteghlal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Esteghlal will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 9:30 pm.

FanCode holds the rights to broadcast this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. You can watch live via the FanCode platform using the link below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC host Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs arriving in strong form and genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the competition.

Andre Jardine's side have been in impressive shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their continental campaign is building momentum, and a home fixture gives them the chance to consolidate their position in the West group standings.

Esteghlal travel to Dubai as the group's second-placed side, having taken maximum points from both of their AFC Champions League Elite matches so far. Coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh has his squad performing well, with a 3-0 win over Al-Sadd and a victory against Al-Gharafa underlining their credentials.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, and while those encounters were close, both teams arrive with different squads and different ambitions in the 2026 edition.

For TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Jardine

Shabab Al-Ahli are managed by Andre Jardine, though no confirmed lineup, injury list, or suspension details have been provided ahead of this fixture. Esteghlal are led by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, and similarly, no squad availability information has been released at this stage. Further updates on both sides are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

ALA

ALA - Form

UFC
D1-1
TRA
W1-0
ITT
W1-2
ALA
W2-0
ALA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
EST

EST - Form

ALS
W3-0
TRA
D1-1
ALG
W1-2
GOL
W1-0
CHA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shabab Al-Ahli arrive with four wins from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 President's Cup victory over Al-Ain on October 22, and they followed an earlier 2-0 league win over the same opponents with a 1-2 triumph at Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded four, with three consecutive wins heading into this fixture.

Esteghlal have also been consistent, picking up three wins and two draws from their last five. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Chadormalu Ardakan SC in the Persian Gulf Pro League on October 23, though their continental form stands out: wins over Al-Sadd and Al-Gharafa, both in the AFC Champions League Elite, show they have handled regional opposition well. They have scored seven goals across those five matches while conceding just two.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCDrawEsteghlal
1
1
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
1
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC badge
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC badge
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
ALA
2
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
1
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored2/2

The two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both fixtures producing tight results. The most recent encounter, played in April 2017, ended 1-1 with Esteghlal as the home side. Before that, Shabab Al-Ahli hosted and won 2-1 in February 2017. Across the two meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with three goals scored apiece.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
3300102+89
W
W
W
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
321063+37
W
W
D
3
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
4
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
5
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
312043+15
D
D
W
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
31114404
W
L
D
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
310235-23
L
L
W
10
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
310225-33
W
L
L
11
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
12
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
302123-12
L
D
D
13
TractorTractorTRA
301213-21
L
D
L
14
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
301216-51
D
L
L
15
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
300336-30
L
L
L
16
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Esteghlal sit second while Shabab Al-Ahli are fourth, meaning this fixture has direct implications for the shape of the group and the gap between the two sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google