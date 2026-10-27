AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Esteghlal will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 9:30 pm.

FanCode holds the rights to broadcast this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. You can watch live via the FanCode platform using the link below.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC host Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs arriving in strong form and genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the competition.

Andre Jardine's side have been in impressive shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their continental campaign is building momentum, and a home fixture gives them the chance to consolidate their position in the West group standings.

Esteghlal travel to Dubai as the group's second-placed side, having taken maximum points from both of their AFC Champions League Elite matches so far. Coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh has his squad performing well, with a 3-0 win over Al-Sadd and a victory against Al-Gharafa underlining their credentials.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, and while those encounters were close, both teams arrive with different squads and different ambitions in the 2026 edition.

For TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Shabab Al-Ahli are managed by Andre Jardine, though no confirmed lineup, injury list, or suspension details have been provided ahead of this fixture. Esteghlal are led by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, and similarly, no squad availability information has been released at this stage. Further updates on both sides are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Shabab Al-Ahli arrive with four wins from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 President's Cup victory over Al-Ain on October 22, and they followed an earlier 2-0 league win over the same opponents with a 1-2 triumph at Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded four, with three consecutive wins heading into this fixture.

Esteghlal have also been consistent, picking up three wins and two draws from their last five. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Chadormalu Ardakan SC in the Persian Gulf Pro League on October 23, though their continental form stands out: wins over Al-Sadd and Al-Gharafa, both in the AFC Champions League Elite, show they have handled regional opposition well. They have scored seven goals across those five matches while conceding just two.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both fixtures producing tight results. The most recent encounter, played in April 2017, ended 1-1 with Esteghlal as the home side. Before that, Shabab Al-Ahli hosted and won 2-1 in February 2017. Across the two meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with three goals scored apiece.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Esteghlal sit second while Shabab Al-Ahli are fourth, meaning this fixture has direct implications for the shape of the group and the gap between the two sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Esteghlal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: