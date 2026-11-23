How to watch Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC host Al Qadsiah in an AFC Champions League Elite fixture in which both sides are chasing a place in the West standings. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

The hosts arrive with fresh confidence. Andre Jardine's side beat Ajman 3-1 in the ADNOC Pro League on November 20, ending a run of two straight defeats.

Those losses, to Sharjah Cultural Club and Al Hilal, both finished 2-0. Before them, Shabab Al-Ahli beat Esteghlal 2-0 in this competition.

Al Qadsiah, led by Brendan Rodgers, come in with the sharper attack. They thrashed Al-Gharafa 5-0 in the Champions League Elite and Al Riyadh 6-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

Their only defeat in the last five was a 3-2 loss to Al Hilal, and they also drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd in this competition.

The contrast is clear. Shabab Al-Ahli are rebuilding momentum at home, and Al Qadsiah are carrying a heavy scoring streak.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Team news & squads