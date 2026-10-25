LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and Levante will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 11:00 pm.

Real Sociedad vs Levante is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this LaLiga fixture are listed below.

Real Sociedad host Levante at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian in a LaLiga fixture that carries different weight for each side. Pellegrino Matarazzo's team sit fifth in the table, chasing a return to European competition, while Levante arrive in mid-table and looking to close the gap on the sides above them.

Real Sociedad come into this match in strong form. Their 6-0 demolition of Lillestroem in the Europa League was a statement result, and back-to-back wins across European and domestic competition have given Matarazzo's squad genuine confidence heading into the weekend.

Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal will be central to Real Sociedad's attacking intent at the Reale Arena. The pair have been involved in much of what the home side have produced in recent weeks, and Levante's defence will need to be organised from the first whistle.

Levante arrive having beaten Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in their last LaLiga outing, a result that showed Luis Castro's side are capable of performing against quality opposition. That win will have lifted spirits in the camp ahead of a difficult trip north.

For all the information you need on how to watch Real Sociedad vs Levante live, read on below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Pellegrino Matarazzo is without Luken Beitia and Alvaro Odriozola through injury, but otherwise has a strong squad available. His projected XI includes Alex Remiro in goal, with Hector Fort, Sergio Gomez, Jon Martin, and Mamadou Sarr forming the defensive line, and Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Orri Oskarsson leading the attack.

Luis Castro names Mathew Ryan between the posts for Levante, with Aissa Mandi, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Manuel Sanchez, and Jeremy Toljan expected in defence. Enzo Bardeli is listed as injured and will not feature, but no suspensions affect either side ahead of kick-off.

Form

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just three goals across that run. Their most recent result was a commanding 6-0 win over Lillestroem in the Europa League, and they also recorded a 5-2 victory at Malaga in LaLiga. The only blemish was a 1-0 friendly loss to Athletic Bilbao, though that result has had no bearing on their competitive momentum. Real Sociedad scored seventeen goals across those five outings, underlining their attacking output.

Levante's recent record shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat from five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, and they also drew 3-3 with Sevilla earlier in the run. A 3-1 defeat to Villarreal and a 4-2 loss at Barcelona represent the low points, though Levante scored ten goals across those five games, suggesting they carry a threat going forward.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Real Sociedad in LaLiga in April 2026. Before that, Levante held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at home in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Real Sociedad have won three times, with one draw and one Levante win, and the head-to-head record gives the hosts a clear edge on recent history.

Standings

Real Sociedad sit fifth in LaLiga, firmly in the conversation for a European place, while Levante are thirteenth — a position that leaves them with ground to make up if they want to push into the top half of the table. The gap between the sides underlines how much more is riding on this result for the home team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: