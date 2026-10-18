LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick-off at 19 Oct 2026, 12:30 am.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla is available to watch live on FanCode. Details of how to stream the match are listed below.

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season enters a critical stretch.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five LaLiga matches. Their Champions League campaign is also gathering momentum, with a 4-3 win over Roma in midweek adding to a growing sense of confidence at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho, however, faces a significant headache going into this one. Vinicius Junior is suspended and will miss the match after picking up a red card against Villarreal, and the Real Madrid manager has been characteristically pointed in his public response to the ban.

Jude Bellingham, who recently committed his long-term future to the club with a contract extension running until 2031, is expected to shoulder even greater creative responsibility in Vinicius's absence. Arda Guler, who has similarly signed a new deal to remain at the Bernabeu until 2031, is also in the projected lineup.

Sevilla arrive sitting just one place below Real Madrid in the LaLiga table, making this a fixture between two sides with genuine aspirations of pushing into the top tier of the division. Luis Garcia's team have shown they can hurt top opposition, though back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Barcelona and Aston Villa have raised questions about their consistency.

Isaac Romero is suspended for Sevilla, adding to the selection challenges Garcia must manage on the road at one of the toughest venues in Spanish football.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Mourinho will be without Raul Asencio and Rodrygo through injury, while Vinicius Junior serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Ruediger, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella. Yan Diomande, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde are expected to form the midfield base, with Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham supporting Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Sevilla will be without Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao due to injury, and Isaac Romero is suspended. Luis Garcia's projected lineup sees Odysseas Vlachodimos start in goal, with Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias in defence. Ruben Vargas, Felix Correia, and Alfon Gonzalez are expected in midfield alongside Youssouf Fofana and Lucien Agoume, with Robbie Ure leading the attack.

Form

Real Madrid have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 4-3 victory over Roma in the Champions League, and they followed a 1-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal with a run that also includes wins over Elche and Rayo Vallecano. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Atletico Madrid. Across those five matches, Real Madrid scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Sevilla have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 3-3 draw with Levante in LaLiga, while prior to that they suffered a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in a friendly and a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the league. Wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia provide some balance to that record, with Sevilla scoring eight goals and conceding ten across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Real Madrid won 1-0 away at Sevilla in LaLiga. Before that, Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 home victory in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won all five, scoring a combined ten goals and conceding just two.

Standings

Real Madrid sit fourth in LaLiga and Sevilla are fifth, meaning both clubs are locked in a tight contest for the European places and a win for either side could prove decisive in separating them in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: