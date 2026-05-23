LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Levante will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Levante are listed below. FanCode carries the match for viewers in its coverage region.

Real Betis host Levante at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that means very different things to each side. Manuel Pellegrini's team are pushing for a European finish, while Levante arrive with their survival ambitions very much alive.

Betis sit fifth in the table and know that points are still needed to secure their continental place. Their campaign has been solid without being spectacular, and Pellegrini will demand a professional performance in front of their own supporters.

Antony has been one of the more compelling stories in Seville this season. The winger has rediscovered his form after a difficult spell at Manchester United, though he was left out of Brazil's World Cup squad — a decision that clearly stung him deeply.

Levante arrive in better shape than their league position might suggest. Three wins from their last four matches have kept their survival hopes intact, and Luis Castro's side have shown they can score goals against strong opposition.

The visitors carry a long injury list into this game, which will test the depth of Castro's squad. Despite that, Levante have demonstrated enough resilience in recent weeks to make this a genuinely competitive afternoon.

For Betis, dropping points at home against a side fighting relegation would be a damaging blow to their European ambitions. The stakes are clear for both teams.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Levante live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Betis vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI of Alvaro Valles; Hector Bellerin, Valentin Gomez, Natan, Junior Firpo; Sofyan Amrabat, Alvaro Fidalgo; Hector Bellerin, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Antony; Giovani Lo Celso and Nelson Deossa. Betis are without Marc Bartra, Angel Ortiz, and Sergi Altimira through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Luis Castro's side are significantly depleted heading into this fixture. Carlos Alvarez, Unai Elgezabal, Alejandro Primo, Jeremy Toljan, and Victor Garcia are all sidelined through injury, while Roger Brugue is suspended. Castro's projected XI reads: Mathew Ryan; Manuel Sanchez, Adrian De La Fuente, Nacho Perez, Matias Moreno; Kervin Arriaga, Iker Losada, Pablo Martinez; Ivan Romero, Carlos Espi, Jon Olasagasti.

Form

Real Betis head into this fixture with a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat at home to Barcelona on May 17, though they had beaten Elche 2-1 and held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw earlier in the run. A 3-0 win over Real Oviedo was their most commanding result across the five games. Betis have scored nine goals and conceded seven in that period, showing genuine attacking output alongside some defensive vulnerability.

Levante arrive in strong recent form, winning three of their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Mallorca on May 17, which followed a 2-3 victory away at Celta Vigo on May 12 and a 3-2 home win over Osasuna on May 8. A 5-1 thrashing at Villarreal on May 2 was the low point of the run, though Levante have scored ten goals across the five matches and shown they can hurt teams going forward. They have conceded nine in the same period, which reflects the open nature of their recent performances.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 when Levante hosted Betis in LaLiga in September 2025, a result that continued a pattern of competitive encounters between the two sides. Across the last five recorded meetings, Betis hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Levante's one, with one draw also in the series. Betis have proven capable of scoring freely against Levante in this fixture, including a 4-3 win for Levante in December 2020 that underlines how attacking these games can be.

Standings

Real Betis sit fifth in LaLiga, firmly in contention for a European place as the season reaches its conclusion. Levante are 15th, still with work to do to guarantee their top-flight status for next season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: