LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick-off at 17 Oct 2026, 10:00 pm.

Real Betis vs Barcelona is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, with Manuel Pellegrini's side looking to test the league leaders on home soil.

Betis arrive in strong form after a dramatic midweek Champions League victory over Porto, with Isco converting a late penalty to seal a 3-2 comeback win that secured the club's first European home victory in over 20 years.

Barcelona, meanwhile, sit top of LaLiga and have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Hansi Flick's side dismantled Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League, with Lamine Yamal producing a stunning assist and Rodri offering a measured assessment of where the team still needs to improve.

The visitors carry genuine momentum into Seville, but Betis are no pushover at home and will draw confidence from a week that has already delivered a memorable European night.

Both clubs enter this fixture with something to prove. Betis want to show their European form can translate domestically against the division's best. Barcelona want to keep the gap at the top intact.

Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong had returned to full training ahead of this fixture, though both remain listed among the injured in the confirmed squad data. Flick will need to manage his resources carefully as the fixture schedule intensifies.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a probable XI featuring Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia and Natan. Pablo Fornals, Marc Roca and Isco are expected in midfield, with Rodrigo Riquelme, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Juan Hernandez providing the attacking threat. Junior Firpo is ruled out through injury, and no suspensions are reported for the home side.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick is set to deploy Joan Garcia in goal behind a defence of Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia. Rodri anchors midfield alongside Gavi and Dani Olmo, with Anthony Gordon, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus expected in attack. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha are all listed as unavailable through injury, with no suspensions affecting the away squad.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only dropped points a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League victory over Porto, and they also put five past Osasuna in LaLiga. Across the five matches, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attacking side that can be exposed but carries real threat going forward.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches without dropping a point. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League, and they also recorded a 7-2 victory over Racing Santander in LaLiga. The away side scored nineteen goals across those five fixtures and conceded nine, underlining both their attacking output and the occasional defensive lapses that Rodri himself has flagged as areas requiring attention.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Barcelona won 3-1 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have the stronger record, though Betis claimed a 3-5 defeat at home in December 2025 that saw seven goals shared between the sides. The last meeting at a neutral or Betis venue in this dataset ended 3-5 to Barcelona, and goals have been a consistent feature of this fixture across recent seasons.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, while Real Betis sit third. The gap between the sides in the table means this fixture carries real weight for Betis, who will want to close the distance on the leaders with a home result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: