AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 5:45 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol are listed below. FanCode is carrying coverage of this AFC Champions League Elite match.

Ratchaburi FC host Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the East group standings.

Worrawoot Srimaka's side come into this fixture carrying the weight of inconsistent domestic form, and their AFC campaign has offered little respite. A home defeat to Kyoto Sanga FC in their last continental outing underlines the challenge they face against Japanese opposition.

Kashiwa Reysol arrive in Thailand in a more confident mood. Ricardo Rodriguez's team beat Port FC 5-1 in their previous AFC Champions League Elite match, a result that demonstrated real attacking intent on the continental stage.

Ratchaburi's recent run in the Thai League has been mixed, with wins against Chiangrai United and Sukhothai FC offset by a defeat to Chonburi FC last weekend. Consistency has been difficult to find.

Kashiwa have also had their domestic ups and downs, losing to Nagoya Grampus before bouncing back with a draw against FC Tokyo and then a win at Kashima Antlers. They arrive with momentum building at the right moment.

For Ratchaburi, this is a chance to register a first AFC Champions League Elite win and give their group campaign genuine life. For Kashiwa, three points would further cement their position among the East's stronger sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

How to watch Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Worrawoot Srimaka is in charge of Ratchaburi FC for this fixture, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ricardo Rodriguez leads Kashiwa Reysol, but similarly, no team news details including injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away team at this stage. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Ratchaburi FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Chonburi FC in the Thai League, and they also lost 1-0 to Kyoto Sanga FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. A 6-0 win over Sukhothai FC stands as their most emphatic result in that run. Across those five games, Ratchaburi scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Kashiwa Reysol have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory at Kashima Antlers in the J. League, and they followed a 1-3 defeat to Nagoya Grampus with back-to-back wins. Their 5-1 demolition of Port FC in the AFC Champions League Elite was the standout performance of the run. Kashiwa scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Kashiwa Reysol sit in eighth place while Ratchaburi FC are in twelfth. That gap in the standings means Ratchaburi need a result here to keep their hopes of progressing alive, while Kashiwa will be looking to push further up the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: