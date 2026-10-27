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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoRatchaburi FC
team-logoKashiwa Reysol
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol
Ratchaburi FC
Kashiwa Reysol
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 5:45 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol are listed below. FanCode is carrying coverage of this AFC Champions League Elite match.

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Ratchaburi FC host Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the East group standings.

Worrawoot Srimaka's side come into this fixture carrying the weight of inconsistent domestic form, and their AFC campaign has offered little respite. A home defeat to Kyoto Sanga FC in their last continental outing underlines the challenge they face against Japanese opposition.

Kashiwa Reysol arrive in Thailand in a more confident mood. Ricardo Rodriguez's team beat Port FC 5-1 in their previous AFC Champions League Elite match, a result that demonstrated real attacking intent on the continental stage.

Ratchaburi's recent run in the Thai League has been mixed, with wins against Chiangrai United and Sukhothai FC offset by a defeat to Chonburi FC last weekend. Consistency has been difficult to find.

Kashiwa have also had their domestic ups and downs, losing to Nagoya Grampus before bouncing back with a draw against FC Tokyo and then a win at Kashima Antlers. They arrive with momentum building at the right moment.

For Ratchaburi, this is a chance to register a first AFC Champions League Elite win and give their group campaign genuine life. For Kashiwa, three points would further cement their position among the East's stronger sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

How to watch Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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Monthly from$6.67
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
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ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Team news & squads

Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol Probable lineups

Manager

  • W. Srimaka

Worrawoot Srimaka is in charge of Ratchaburi FC for this fixture, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ricardo Rodriguez leads Kashiwa Reysol, but similarly, no team news details including injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away team at this stage. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

RAT

RAT - Form

RAY
D1-1
SUK
W6-0
KSF
L1-0
CHI
W1-2
CHO
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KAR

KAR - Form

KOB
W4-2
TPF
W5-1
NAG
L1-3
FCT
D0-0
KAN
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Ratchaburi FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Chonburi FC in the Thai League, and they also lost 1-0 to Kyoto Sanga FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. A 6-0 win over Sukhothai FC stands as their most emphatic result in that run. Across those five games, Ratchaburi scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Kashiwa Reysol have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory at Kashima Antlers in the J. League, and they followed a 1-3 defeat to Nagoya Grampus with back-to-back wins. Their 5-1 demolition of Port FC in the AFC Champions League Elite was the standout performance of the run. Kashiwa scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Kashiwa Reysol sit in eighth place while Ratchaburi FC are in twelfth. That gap in the standings means Ratchaburi need a result here to keep their hopes of progressing alive, while Kashiwa will be looking to push further up the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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