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LaLiga
team-logoOsasuna
Estadio El Sadar
team-logoRacing Santander
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How to watch today's Osasuna vs Racing Santander LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Osasuna vs Racing Santander
Osasuna
Racing Santander
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Racing Santander, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Racing Santander will kick-off at 18 Oct 2026, 5:30 pm.

Osasuna vs Racing Santander is available to watch live via FanCode.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Osasuna host Racing Santander at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides separated by just one position in the table.

Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna have endured a difficult run of results, losing four of their last five league matches and conceding freely throughout. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Real Betis, a result that underlines the defensive frailties that have plagued them in recent weeks.

Racing Santander arrive in Pamplona in similarly unconvincing form. Jose Lopez's side drew 2-2 with Valencia in their last match, a point that offered modest relief after heavy defeats to Celta Vigo and Barcelona earlier in the campaign.

Both teams sit in the lower reaches of the LaLiga table, making this a fixture with real urgency for either side seeking to move clear of trouble.

Absences will shape both squads, with each team missing several players through injury heading into the weekend.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Osasuna vs Racing Santander, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Osasuna vs Racing Santander with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Osasuna vs Racing Santander Probable lineups

4-4-2
Osasuna crest
Osasuna
OSA
page.match.formation.title
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
4-1-4-1
A. FernandezA. FernandezA. BretonesA. BretonesI. ArguibideI. ArguibideA. CatenaA. Catenateam-logoU. SantosJ. MoncayolaJ. MoncayolaM. GomezM. GomezR. GarciaR. GarciaL. TorroL. TorroA. BudimirA. BudimirJ. DubasinJ. DubasinJ. AgirrezabalaJ. AgirrezabalaA. MantillaA. MantillaP. RamonP. RamonJ. SalinasJ. SalinasJ. BelocianJ. Belocianteam-logoS. CanalesI. VicenteI. VicenteM. GueyeM. GueyeA. AlmeidaA. AlmeidaI. MartinI. MartinY. ZabiriY. Zabiri
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
4-4-2
Osasuna

Starting XI

Racing Santander

Manager

  • J. Arrasate
  • J. Lopez

Osasuna will be without several players through injury, with Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando, Enrique Barja, Raul Moro, Romain Del Castillo, and Raul Garcia all sidelined. Arrasate is expected to field a projected XI featuring Aitor Fernandez in goal, with Ante Budimir and Jonathan Dubasin leading the attack.

Racing Santander are also affected by injuries, with Simon Eriksson and Matteo Prati unavailable for selection. Lopez's projected XI includes Julen Agirrezabala in goal, with Sergio Canales and Ivan Martin expected to feature in midfield. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

OSA

OSA - Form

ALA
L5-2
ESP
L0-2
ATM
L4-0
RAY
D1-1
BET
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/17
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAN

SAN - Form

RAY
L3-2
ALA
W2-1
BAR
L7-2
CEL
L5-0
VAL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/18
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Osasuna have won none of their last five LaLiga matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 5-2 loss to Real Betis, and they also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and a 5-2 reverse against Deportivo Alaves. The only point they collected came in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Arrasate's side scored seven goals across those five fixtures but conceded seventeen.

Racing Santander collected one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Valencia, while their heaviest result in the run was a 7-2 defeat at Barcelona. Their sole victory came against Deportivo Alaves, winning 2-1. Lopez's side scored nine goals and conceded seventeen across those five games.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

OsasunaDrawRacing Santander
2
0
3
Club Friendlies
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
2
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
FT
Segunda Division
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
FT
Segunda Division
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
4
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in a Club Friendly on July 24, 2026, when Osasuna won 2-0 at home. Before that, Racing Santander claimed a 1-0 win in a friendly in August 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, spanning friendly and competitive formats, the record shows Osasuna with two wins and Racing Santander with two wins, with one additional Racing victory in the dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Osasuna sit 16th in LaLiga and Racing Santander are 15th, placing both clubs in the bottom half of the table where the margins between consolidation and deeper concern remain tight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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