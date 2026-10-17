LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Racing Santander will kick-off at 18 Oct 2026, 5:30 pm.

Osasuna vs Racing Santander is available to watch live via FanCode.

Osasuna host Racing Santander at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides separated by just one position in the table.

Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna have endured a difficult run of results, losing four of their last five league matches and conceding freely throughout. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Real Betis, a result that underlines the defensive frailties that have plagued them in recent weeks.

Racing Santander arrive in Pamplona in similarly unconvincing form. Jose Lopez's side drew 2-2 with Valencia in their last match, a point that offered modest relief after heavy defeats to Celta Vigo and Barcelona earlier in the campaign.

Both teams sit in the lower reaches of the LaLiga table, making this a fixture with real urgency for either side seeking to move clear of trouble.

Absences will shape both squads, with each team missing several players through injury heading into the weekend.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Osasuna vs Racing Santander, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Osasuna vs Racing Santander with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN





Team news & squads

Osasuna will be without several players through injury, with Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando, Enrique Barja, Raul Moro, Romain Del Castillo, and Raul Garcia all sidelined. Arrasate is expected to field a projected XI featuring Aitor Fernandez in goal, with Ante Budimir and Jonathan Dubasin leading the attack.

Racing Santander are also affected by injuries, with Simon Eriksson and Matteo Prati unavailable for selection. Lopez's projected XI includes Julen Agirrezabala in goal, with Sergio Canales and Ivan Martin expected to feature in midfield. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Osasuna have won none of their last five LaLiga matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 5-2 loss to Real Betis, and they also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and a 5-2 reverse against Deportivo Alaves. The only point they collected came in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Arrasate's side scored seven goals across those five fixtures but conceded seventeen.

Racing Santander collected one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Valencia, while their heaviest result in the run was a 7-2 defeat at Barcelona. Their sole victory came against Deportivo Alaves, winning 2-1. Lopez's side scored nine goals and conceded seventeen across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in a Club Friendly on July 24, 2026, when Osasuna won 2-0 at home. Before that, Racing Santander claimed a 1-0 win in a friendly in August 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, spanning friendly and competitive formats, the record shows Osasuna with two wins and Racing Santander with two wins, with one additional Racing victory in the dataset.

Standings

Osasuna sit 16th in LaLiga and Racing Santander are 15th, placing both clubs in the bottom half of the table where the margins between consolidation and deeper concern remain tight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: