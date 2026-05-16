Today's game between Odisha FC and Punjab FC will kick-off at 16 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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TV channel and live stream options for Odisha FC vs Punjab FC are listed below. FanCode is the place to watch this Super League fixture, offering a live stream for viewers in India.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, using a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and watch the match as normal.

Odisha FC host Punjab FC in a Super League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the table separating them by six places and each side chasing different objectives as the season approaches its conclusion.

Odisha arrive at this game in uncertain form. They have taken just four points from their last five matches, with a narrow away win over SC Delhi on May 8 offering some relief after back-to-back defeats to East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

The home side's inconsistency has been a recurring theme. They scored only four goals across those five games while conceding seven, and a lack of defensive solidity will concern their coaching staff ahead of this one.

Punjab FC arrive in considerably better shape. They have gone unbeaten in four of their last five Super League outings, with wins over Chennaiyin FC and Inter Kashi bookending draws against East Bengal FC and SC Delhi.

Sitting sixth in the Indian standings, Punjab carry momentum and a defensive resilience that Odisha will need to find a way through. They have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches, suggesting a side that has tightened up at the back.

For Odisha, sitting 12th, this is the kind of home fixture they simply cannot afford to lose. For Punjab, three points would strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Read on for full details on how to watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this Super League fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Odisha FC, and Punjab FC have similarly returned no confirmed absences at this stage. Probable lineups for both clubs have not been confirmed. Further updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Odisha FC head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Super League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 victory away to SC Delhi on May 8, though that result followed consecutive losses to East Bengal FC, who beat them 3-0, and Kerala Blasters FC. Across those five games, Odisha scored four goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects the defensive vulnerabilities they have shown in this period. A draw with Bengaluru FC and another against Mohammedan SC round out a run that has lacked real consistency.

Punjab FC arrive in noticeably better form, going two wins and two draws from their last four before a defeat to Mohun Bagan SG in the match before that run. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with East Bengal FC on May 11, following a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. Punjab beat Inter Kashi 3-0 in late April and have conceded only one goal across their last four matches, a run that underlines how solid they have been at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a heavy defeat for Odisha FC, who lost 0-3 to Punjab FC in the Super Cup in April 2025. Before that, the pair drew 1-1 in a Super League fixture in February 2025. Across the last five meetings, Punjab FC hold the upper hand, with two wins to Odisha's two, plus one draw, and Punjab have outscored their opponents across those encounters.

Standings

In the Indian Super League standings, Odisha FC sit 12th while Punjab FC are placed sixth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: