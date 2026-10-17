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Championship
team-logoNorwich City
Carrow Road
team-logoPortsmouth
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How to watch today's Norwich City vs Portsmouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Norwich City vs Portsmouth
Norwich City
Portsmouth
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Portsmouth will kick-off at 17 Oct 2026, 7:30 pm.

Norwich City vs Portsmouth is available to watch live via FanCode. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Norwich City host Portsmouth at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in contrasting circumstances.

Norwich sit 20th in the table under Philippe Clement, and their recent form makes for uncomfortable reading. The Canaries have lost all five of their last matches across league and cup, a run that includes a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and a 4-3 loss to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Their most recent league defeat came against Southampton, a 1-0 reverse that extended a damaging sequence. Clement's side are in need of a result to arrest their slide towards the bottom of the division.

Portsmouth arrive at Carrow Road in a more positive mood after beating Sheffield United 3-2 in their last outing. John Mousinho's side sit 16th and are looking to build on that victory and put distance between themselves and the teams below.

Pompey's recent record shows a mixed picture, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. They lost to Southampton in between a draw with Blackburn Rovers and a win over Cardiff City, but the Sheffield United result showed they are capable of producing when it matters.

This fixture sets a struggling home side against visitors who arrive with momentum. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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Team news & squads

Norwich City vs Portsmouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Clement

Philippe Clement takes charge of Norwich City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John Mousinho names his Portsmouth squad with no confirmed injury or suspension details provided at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

NOR

NOR - Form

MID
L4-3
MCI
L5-0
BOL
L3-4
SWA
L2-1
SOU
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
POR

POR - Form

CAC
W2-0
CHA
D0-0
BLB
D2-2
SOU
L1-0
SHU
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Norwich City have lost all five of their most recent matches, a run that spans both the Championship and the Carabao Cup. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Southampton, and they have also suffered losses to Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City, and Middlesbrough during this period. Across those five matches, Norwich scored 14 goals but conceded 18, reflecting a defence that has been badly exposed.

Portsmouth's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Sheffield United, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory against Cardiff City in this run. A draw with Blackburn Rovers and a goalless draw with Charlton Athletic bookend a 1-0 defeat to Southampton. Pompey scored seven goals and conceded four across the five games.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Norwich CityDrawPortsmouth
1
2
2
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
3
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
5
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
FA Cup
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 3 April 2026, when Norwich City and Portsmouth drew 1-1 in the Championship at Carrow Road. Before that, Portsmouth hosted Norwich in August 2025 and lost 2-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which also include a 3-5 Norwich defeat in April 2025 and a goalless draw in December 2024, Portsmouth have the better overall record, with Norwich winning once and Portsmouth winning twice.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Norwich sit in 20th place in the Championship, deep in the relegation zone, while Portsmouth are 16th. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with sharply different stakes, with Norwich desperate for points to climb out of danger and Portsmouth aiming to consolidate their mid-table position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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