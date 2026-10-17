Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Portsmouth will kick-off at 17 Oct 2026, 7:30 pm.

Norwich City vs Portsmouth is available to watch live via FanCode. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Norwich City host Portsmouth at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in contrasting circumstances.

Norwich sit 20th in the table under Philippe Clement, and their recent form makes for uncomfortable reading. The Canaries have lost all five of their last matches across league and cup, a run that includes a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and a 4-3 loss to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Their most recent league defeat came against Southampton, a 1-0 reverse that extended a damaging sequence. Clement's side are in need of a result to arrest their slide towards the bottom of the division.

Portsmouth arrive at Carrow Road in a more positive mood after beating Sheffield United 3-2 in their last outing. John Mousinho's side sit 16th and are looking to build on that victory and put distance between themselves and the teams below.

Pompey's recent record shows a mixed picture, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. They lost to Southampton in between a draw with Blackburn Rovers and a win over Cardiff City, but the Sheffield United result showed they are capable of producing when it matters.

This fixture sets a struggling home side against visitors who arrive with momentum. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Philippe Clement takes charge of Norwich City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John Mousinho names his Portsmouth squad with no confirmed injury or suspension details provided at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Norwich City have lost all five of their most recent matches, a run that spans both the Championship and the Carabao Cup. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Southampton, and they have also suffered losses to Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City, and Middlesbrough during this period. Across those five matches, Norwich scored 14 goals but conceded 18, reflecting a defence that has been badly exposed.

Portsmouth's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Sheffield United, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory against Cardiff City in this run. A draw with Blackburn Rovers and a goalless draw with Charlton Athletic bookend a 1-0 defeat to Southampton. Pompey scored seven goals and conceded four across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 3 April 2026, when Norwich City and Portsmouth drew 1-1 in the Championship at Carrow Road. Before that, Portsmouth hosted Norwich in August 2025 and lost 2-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which also include a 3-5 Norwich defeat in April 2025 and a goalless draw in December 2024, Portsmouth have the better overall record, with Norwich winning once and Portsmouth winning twice.

Standings

Norwich sit in 20th place in the Championship, deep in the relegation zone, while Portsmouth are 16th. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with sharply different stakes, with Norwich desperate for points to climb out of danger and Portsmouth aiming to consolidate their mid-table position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: