Today's game between Northeast United FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Northeast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the match, a VPN service can help you access your usual streaming platform from another country. Using a VPN is legal in most regions, though you should check the terms of your streaming service before use.

Northeast United FC and Chennaiyin FC meet in a Super League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season draws toward its conclusion.

Northeast United arrive at this match in difficult form, having won just one of their last five league games. Their recent run has exposed defensive fragility, and they will be looking to rediscover the confidence that made them competitive earlier in the campaign.

Chennaiyin FC come into the match without momentum of their own. They have lost three of their last five outings, including a heavy 4-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, and their attacking output has been inconsistent throughout that stretch.

Both sides sit at the foot of the Super League table, which sharpens the stakes considerably. Neither club can afford to treat this as a routine fixture given where they stand in the standings.

With so much riding on the result, this is a fixture that demands attention from supporters of both clubs. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Northeast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Northeast United FC, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI provided at this stage.

Chennaiyin FC are similarly without confirmed squad updates ahead of the fixture. Information on both squads will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Northeast United FC have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Super League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 win over Inter Kashi on May 2, though that result followed back-to-back defeats to FC Goa and Mohun Bagan SG. Across those five games, Northeast have scored four goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that has struggled to keep opponents out.

Chennaiyin FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Super League fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Punjab FC on May 6, and they were beaten 4-1 by Jamshedpur FC just days before that. Chennaiyin have scored three goals and conceded eight during this run, with only a goalless draw against Mohammedan SC offering any defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when Chennaiyin FC hosted Northeast United FC in the Super League and lost 0-3. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Northeast United hold the stronger record with three wins compared to Chennaiyin's two. The sides have produced 18 goals across those five meetings, including a 4-2 Chennaiyin win in the 2023 Super Cup and a 3-0 Northeast victory in September 2023.

Standings

Northeast United FC and Chennaiyin FC are separated by just one place in the Super League table, with both clubs positioned at the bottom of the standings. That proximity in the table means this fixture has direct implications for both sides in the fight to climb away from the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northeast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: