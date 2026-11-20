How to watch New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 21 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution host Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer playoff fixture, with both Eastern Conference sides looking to advance.

Marko Mitrovic's Revolution come into this game having lost two of their last three matches, with back-to-back defeats to Orlando City and Inter Miami denting their momentum at a critical stage of the season.

Philadelphia Union arrive under Ryan Richter in decent shape by comparison. The Union beat Toronto FC 4-1 in their most recent outing, though they have been inconsistent, picking up just one win from their previous four before that result.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. New England won the last meeting between these sides in October, a 2-1 victory at Philadelphia, and they have taken four of the last five encounters.

Gillette Stadium should provide a charged atmosphere for what is a straight knockout contest, with no margin for error on either side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union live.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Team news & squads