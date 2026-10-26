AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 09:45

Today's game between Neftchi Fargona and Al Ittihad will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 8:15 pm.

Live stream coverage of Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad is available via FanCode. Watch live on FanCode here: https://fancode.onelink.me/tTJR?pid=footballc8p_int&af_siteid=footballco&c={campaign}&af_sub_siteid=www.goal.com&af_c_id=GOAL_01&af_click_lookback=7d&deep_link_value=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fancode.com%2Ffootball&deep_link_sub1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fancode.com%2Ffootball

Neftchi Fargona host Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides looking to arrest a difficult run in the West group.

The Uzbek side have made a solid impression domestically this season, but continental football has proved a different challenge. A home loss to Al Nassr earlier in the group stage underlined the gap they still need to close against Saudi opposition.

Al Ittihad arrive under Jens Wissing having lost their last AFC Champions League Elite outing, going down 2-1 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai. Their Saudi Pro League form has been sharper, though a defeat to Al Hilal shows they are not without vulnerability.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the West group standings, which makes this a fixture with real weight. A loss for either side could effectively end their realistic hopes of progressing from the group phase.

For Islom Ismoilov's Neftchi Fargona, playing in front of their own supporters offers a genuine opportunity to take points from a fellow struggler. Al Ittihad, meanwhile, will want to avoid back-to-back continental defeats.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

How to watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Neftchi Fargona are managed by Islom Ismoilov. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad head into the match under Jens Wissing. As with their opponents, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been released at this stage. Any changes to squad availability will be reflected here when confirmed.

Form

Neftchi Fargona arrive in reasonable shape domestically, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win away at Pakhtakor Tashkent in the Uzbek League, and they also beat Kokand 1912 4-2 in that same run. Their only defeat in the five-match stretch came in the AFC Champions League Elite against Al Nassr, losing 3-1. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an open style that cuts both ways.

Al Ittihad have won two of their last five, with their form split sharply between domestic and continental competition. They beat Al Diriyah 2-0 and Al-Ettifaq 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League but lost both of their recent AFC Champions League Elite matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai. A draw against Al-Shamal and a loss to Al Hilal complete the picture. They have scored 10 goals in those five games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Neftchi Fargona and Al Ittihad are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Neftchi Fargona sit seventh in the AFC Champions League Elite West group, while Al Ittihad are placed eleventh. Neither side is in a position to be comfortable, and this match carries real urgency for both clubs if they are to remain in contention in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Neftchi Fargona vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: