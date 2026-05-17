Today's game between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC are listed below.

FanCode holds the rights to stream this Super League fixture live. You can access the match through the FanCode app or website. Watch live on FanCode: https://fancode.onelink.me/tTJR?pid=footballc8p_int&af_siteid=footballco&c={campaign}&af_sub_siteid=www.goal.com&af_c_id=GOAL_01&af_click_lookback=7d&deep_link_value=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fancode.com%2Ffootball&deep_link_sub1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fancode.com%2Ffootball

The Kolkata Derby returns as Mohun Bagan SG host East Bengal FC in a Super League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Mohun Bagan come into this one sitting third in the standings, a position that flatters their recent form only slightly. They have drawn three of their last five league matches, including back-to-back stalemates against Inter Kashi and FC Goa in their two most recent outings.

East Bengal arrive in the better shape of the two sides. Three wins from their last five games, including a victory away at Mumbai City FC, has lifted them to second in the Super League table and given their squad a confidence that was not always evident earlier in the campaign.

The fixture needs little additional context beyond the rivalry itself. These two clubs represent the oldest and most passionate footballing divide in Indian football, and supporters on both sides treat this match as the standout fixture of the season regardless of the circumstances.

With East Bengal pressing above Mohun Bagan in the standings and the home side needing a response after two consecutive draws, the stakes are clear for both teams.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Super League derby live.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mohun Bagan SG have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Their projected XI has not been announced, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

East Bengal FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and their probable lineup will be added when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mohun Bagan SG have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Super League matches, scoring six goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Inter Kashi, following a 1-1 stalemate with FC Goa the week before. Their two wins in this run came against Northeast United FC and Punjab FC, the latter a 3-2 result that showed their attacking quality. The back-to-back draws heading into this fixture will be a concern for a side that needs points to stay in contention.

East Bengal have been in noticeably stronger form, winning three and drawing two of their last five games. Their 3-0 win over Odisha FC stands out, and they followed that up with a 1-2 victory away at Mumbai City FC. A 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC is the one result that broke a clean pattern of momentum, but three wins from five still represents a solid run of form heading into the derby.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a goalless draw in the Super Cup in October 2025, a result that offered little separation between them on the day. Across the last five encounters, Mohun Bagan SG have the stronger record, winning three of those matches while East Bengal have yet to take a victory in this sequence. The 2-2 draw in February 2024 remains the only result where East Bengal avoided defeat, and Mohun Bagan's 1-0 win in January 2025 extended their dominance in recent editions of the fixture.

Standings

East Bengal FC sit second in the Super League table, one place above Mohun Bagan SG in third, which means the away side arrives in this derby with the bragging rights of a superior league position and the added pressure of protecting it.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: