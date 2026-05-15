Today's game between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 15 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC are listed below. FanCode holds the rights to broadcast this Super League fixture, and viewers can access coverage through the platform.

If you are travelling outside your usual viewing region, a VPN may allow you to access your regular streaming service from abroad. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before use.

Mohammedan SC host Mumbai City FC in a Super League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the gap between them in the table making this a match neither side can afford to treat lightly.

Mohammedan have endured a difficult run of form and arrive into this game without a win in their last five Super League outings. The pressure on the home side is mounting, and a positive result here would offer some much-needed relief.

Mumbai City, sitting comfortably in mid-table, travel with a degree of stability but have shown inconsistency of their own in recent weeks. Their away record has been patchy, and they will need to be sharper than they have been to take anything from this fixture.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has tilted in Mumbai City's favour in recent meetings, which adds another layer of intrigue to what should be a competitive afternoon.

For Mohammedan, this is an opportunity to arrest a slide that has seen them drop toward the wrong end of the table. For Mumbai City, three points would consolidate their position and keep them in contention for a stronger finish to the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Super League fixture live.

How to watch Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Mohammedan SC ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Mumbai City FC have also not released any team news at this stage, with no reported injuries, suspensions, or confirmed lineup. Check back for the latest squad information as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mohammedan SC arrive into this match in poor form, having failed to win any of their last five Super League games. Their record across that run reads zero wins, three draws, and two defeats, with the most recent result a 3-1 loss to Kerala Blasters FC. They also drew 2-2 with SC Delhi and were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin FC, conceding seven goals across the five matches while scoring just five.

Mumbai City FC have been inconsistent themselves, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Super League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to East Bengal FC, and they were also beaten 2-0 by FC Goa. A goalless draw with Bengaluru FC and a 1-1 stalemate against Jamshedpur FC round out a run that offers little momentum heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record

MHS Last 2 matches MCF 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Mumbai City FC 3 - 0 Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC 0 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs favours Mumbai City FC. The most recent meeting, played in January 2025, ended in a 3-0 victory for Mumbai City at their own ground. Before that, Mohammedan hosted Mumbai City in December 2024 and lost 0-1. Across the two recorded meetings, Mumbai City have won both without conceding a goal, making them the dominant force in this fixture based on recent history.

Standings

In the Super League table, Mohammedan SC sit 14th while Mumbai City FC occupy 7th place. That gap underlines the contrasting positions of the two clubs at this stage of the season, with Mohammedan in need of points to move away from the bottom of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: