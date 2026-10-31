Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 8:30 pm.

In India, the match is available to watch live via JioHotstar.

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 31, in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides.

The two teams met just three days ago in the Carabao Cup, sharing a 2-2 draw before City edged through 4-3 on penalties. Geronimo Rulli was the shootout hero, saving efforts from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk, while Rayan Cherki converted the decisive spot-kick. That night had enough drama to fill a season.

Erling Haaland sat out the cup tie entirely, rested by Enzo Maresca ahead of this weekend's rematch. His return to the starting lineup changes City's threat considerably, and Maresca will expect a sharper performance from his side in open play after twice being pegged back by the Seagulls in midweek.

Maresca has been direct in his assessment of what Brighton bring. He noted that from their opening Premier League fixture, whether against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, or Liverpool, Fabian Hurzeler's side press aggressively and attack with numbers from the first whistle. He expects Saturday to be no different.

Brighton arrive at the Etihad sitting third in the Premier League table, and their recent form includes a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace. They have the quality to hurt City, and they have beaten them at this ground as recently as last season.

City lead the Premier League table and will want to reassert their domestic authority after a week that included a Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Maresca's squad has shown resilience, but Brighton will demand more than resilience.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Maresca is set to name a strong side, with Gianluigi Donnarumma returning in goal after sitting out the cup tie. The projected XI lines up as: Donnarumma; Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov; Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson; Erling Haaland. Antoine Semenyo is unavailable through injury.

Brighton's projected lineup sees Bart Verbruggen start in goal, with a back four of Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, and Olivier Boscagli. Chema Andres, Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, and Diego Gomez are named in midfield, with Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack. Hurzeler is without Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna, and Pascal Struijk.

Form

City come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Brighton, and they also beat AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League and Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during that run. The two defeats came against Aston Villa, who won 2-1 in the league, and Paris Saint-Germain, who beat them 4-2 in Europe.

Brighton's last five have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. They were held 0-0 by Jablonec in Europe and lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the league before the midweek cup exit on penalties.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides met just days ago, drawing 2-2 at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup before City progressed via the shootout. Across the last five meetings, Brighton have won two, with City winning one and two matches ending level. Brighton won 2-1 at the Amex in August 2025 and also took a 2-1 home victory in November 2024, while the most recent Premier League meeting at the Etihad ended 1-1 in January 2026.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Brighton sit third. The gap between first and third is narrow, and a Brighton win would put significant pressure on City's position at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: