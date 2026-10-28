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Carabao Cup
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoChelsea
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How to watch today's Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool
Chelsea
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Chelsea will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 1:30 am.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Chelsea Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CHE

CHE - Form

HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawChelsea
2
1
2
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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