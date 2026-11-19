How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 07:45 Totally Wicked Stadium

Liverpool FC Women host Chelsea FC Women at Totally Wicked Stadium in a WSL fixture that puts the league leaders against a side fighting to climb the table.

Gareth Taylor's Liverpool come into this match having strung together back-to-back WSL wins, including a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion Women on November 14. That result offered a timely response after defeats to Arsenal and West Ham in earlier league outings.

Chelsea arrive as the form team in the division. Sonia Bompastor's side beat Manchester City Women 1-0 in the WSL on November 14 before defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Women's Champions League four days later, extending their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions.

The Blues sit top of the WSL standings, with Liverpool down in tenth. The gap in the table tells its own story, though Taylor's side have shown they can compete with the best on their day.

Chelsea's recent record against Liverpool is formidable. A 9-1 WSL Cup win at Anfield in December 2025 underlined the gulf between these sides at their respective peaks, and Bompastor will want her team to carry that authority into this fixture.

For Liverpool, home advantage and a run of form that has produced three wins from their last five matches gives Taylor reason for confidence. A result here would do significant damage to Chelsea's title ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

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