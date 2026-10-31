LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 6:30 pm.

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga fixtures are available to watch live in India via FanCode. Fans can access the match through the FanCode platform.

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that finds Diego Simeone's side in strong domestic form and firmly in the title conversation.

Atletico sit second in LaLiga and arrive in Valencia on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna, a result secured by Julian Alvarez's match-winning goal. The Argentine forward has now scored in back-to-back matches and is finding his best form after a turbulent summer.

The Alvarez situation has dominated the headlines around the Metropolitano in recent weeks. The striker publicly apologised to Atletico supporters following comments he made during the 2026 World Cup, when he admitted he wanted to play for Barcelona. His goal against Deportivo, and the standing ovation that followed, suggests the relationship is beginning to heal.

Simeone praised his forward's character after the win, describing Alvarez as a humble and hard-working player. The coach also noted that his side did not play as fluently as they would have liked against Deportivo, and will demand a sharper performance on the road in Valencia.

Levante sit 14th in LaLiga and head into this fixture without the momentum of their opponents. Luis Castro's side have been inconsistent across their recent outings and will need a significant improvement to trouble an Atletico team that has conceded just twice in their last five matches.

For US-based fans, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Levante head into the fixture without Enzo Bardeli, Adrian De La Fuente, and Roger Brugue through injury, while Luis Castro has no suspended players to contend with. The host's projected XI includes Mathew Ryan in goal, with Petar Ratkov and Ivan Romero leading the attack.

Atletico travel to Valencia missing Koke, Cristian Romero, and Johnny Cardoso through injury, with Simeone also reporting no suspensions in his squad. The away side's projected XI features Jan Oblak between the posts, with Julian Alvarez leading the line and Alex Baena operating in midfield alongside Ademola Lookman and Kang-In Lee.

Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, and they also lost 3-1 to Villarreal earlier in the run. A 3-3 draw with Sevilla and a 1-1 stalemate with Deportivo de A Coruna represent their shared points, while a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao provided their sole victory. Levante scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo de A Coruna, and they also claimed a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United in that run. A 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart in Europe was their only dropped points. Atletico scored six goals and conceded two across those five outings, continuing one of the tightest defensive records in Spain.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in LaLiga on January 31, 2026, when Levante and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Atletico hold the stronger record, with three wins to Levante's none and two draws. Atletico's 3-1 home win in November 2025 stands as the most decisive result in recent meetings between the sides.

Standings

Atletico Madrid arrive as genuine title contenders, sitting second in LaLiga and within striking distance of the league leaders. Levante sit 14th, a mid-table position that reflects their inconsistent start to the season and underlines the gap in ambition between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: