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LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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How to watch today's Levante vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Levante
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Levante and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 6:30 pm.

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga fixtures are available to watch live in India via FanCode. Fans can access the match through the FanCode platform.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that finds Diego Simeone's side in strong domestic form and firmly in the title conversation.

Atletico sit second in LaLiga and arrive in Valencia on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna, a result secured by Julian Alvarez's match-winning goal. The Argentine forward has now scored in back-to-back matches and is finding his best form after a turbulent summer.

The Alvarez situation has dominated the headlines around the Metropolitano in recent weeks. The striker publicly apologised to Atletico supporters following comments he made during the 2026 World Cup, when he admitted he wanted to play for Barcelona. His goal against Deportivo, and the standing ovation that followed, suggests the relationship is beginning to heal.

Simeone praised his forward's character after the win, describing Alvarez as a humble and hard-working player. The coach also noted that his side did not play as fluently as they would have liked against Deportivo, and will demand a sharper performance on the road in Valencia.

Levante sit 14th in LaLiga and head into this fixture without the momentum of their opponents. Luis Castro's side have been inconsistent across their recent outings and will need a significant improvement to trouble an Atletico team that has conceded just twice in their last five matches.

For US-based fans, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Surfshark logo

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Team news & squads

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-3-3
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Formation
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
M. RyanM. Ryanteam-logoI. NdukweN. PerezN. PerezA. MandiA. MandiM. SanchezM. SanchezD. RequenaD. RequenaJ. OlasagastiJ. OlasagastiO. ReyO. ReyR. BrugueR. BrugueT. FernandezT. FernandezI. RomeroI. RomeroJ. OblakJ. OblakC. RomeroC. RomeroA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoD. HanckoD. HanckoM. PubillM. PubillA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosM. LlorenteM. LlorenteG. SimeoneG. SimeoneJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezJ. DavidJ. David
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-3-3
Levante

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • L. Castro
  • D. Simeone

Levante head into the fixture without Enzo Bardeli, Adrian De La Fuente, and Roger Brugue through injury, while Luis Castro has no suspended players to contend with. The host's projected XI includes Mathew Ryan in goal, with Petar Ratkov and Ivan Romero leading the attack.

Atletico travel to Valencia missing Koke, Cristian Romero, and Johnny Cardoso through injury, with Simeone also reporting no suspensions in his squad. The away side's projected XI features Jan Oblak between the posts, with Julian Alvarez leading the line and Alex Baena operating in midfield alongside Ademola Lookman and Kang-In Lee.

Form

LEV

LEV - Form

VIL
L3-1
SEV
D3-3
COR
D1-1
ATH
W3-1
RSO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ATM

ATM - Form

ALA
W1-2
MUN
W2-0
ESP
W0-1
VFB
D1-1
COR
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, and they also lost 3-1 to Villarreal earlier in the run. A 3-3 draw with Sevilla and a 1-1 stalemate with Deportivo de A Coruna represent their shared points, while a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao provided their sole victory. Levante scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo de A Coruna, and they also claimed a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United in that run. A 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart in Europe was their only dropped points. Atletico scored six goals and conceded two across those five outings, continuing one of the tightest defensive records in Spain.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LevanteDrawAtletico Madrid
1
2
2
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in LaLiga on January 31, 2026, when Levante and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Atletico hold the stronger record, with three wins to Levante's none and two draws. Atletico's 3-1 home win in November 2025 stands as the most decisive result in recent meetings between the sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
109014011+2927
L
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
10811208+1225
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
108022510+1524
W
W
W
L
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
106221614+220
D
L
W
D
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
106131918+119
W
W
W
W
L
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
105231616017
W
L
D
L
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
103341411+312
D
L
L
D
L
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
9333129+312
W
L
D
D
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10262107+312
D
W
D
W
D
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
113351515012
L
W
D
L
W
11
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
102531313011
L
D
L
D
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
113261314-111
W
L
L
D
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
103251020-1011
L
W
L
D
L
14
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
103251526-1111
W
L
D
L
L
15
LevanteLevanteLEV
102441619-310
L
W
D
D
L
16
ElcheElcheELC
102441417-310
W
D
D
W
L
17
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
92341220-89
L
D
D
W
L
18
GetafeGetafeGET
10235515-109
L
D
L
W
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
10136717-106
L
D
D
L
W
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
10055719-125
D
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Atletico Madrid arrive as genuine title contenders, sitting second in LaLiga and within striking distance of the league leaders. Levante sit 14th, a mid-table position that reflects their inconsistent start to the season and underlines the gap in ambition between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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