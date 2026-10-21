LaLiga - Game Week 6 21 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 11:30 pm.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in India on FanCode. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Levante host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries contrasting implications for both sides.

Luis Castro's Levante sit 17th in the table, deep in the relegation zone, and have managed just one win across their last five league matches. Three draws and a pair of defeats — including a 4-2 loss to Barcelona — have left the home side short of the points they desperately need.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in a more settled position. Edin Terzic's squad sit 11th and have shown they can handle the division's elite, having beaten Atletico Madrid 3-0 in September. Their most recent outing, away at Valencia, ended in a 0-0 draw.

Athletic do carry some disruption into this fixture. Their clash at Rayo Vallecano was suspended after crowd trouble forced the abandonment of the match, an unsettling episode in the build-up to their recent fixtures.

On the injury front, Bilbao are without several key players, while Levante also have an absentee to manage. Both squads will need to adapt.

For Levante, a home win is not simply desirable — it is close to essential. The gap between safety and their current position demands a response at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao live.

How to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Levante head into this fixture without Hugo Sotelo, who remains sidelined through injury. Luis Castro is expected to name a projected XI featuring Mathew Ryan in goal, with a back line of Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Jeremy Toljan, Adrian De La Fuente, and Manuel Sanchez. Jon Olasagasti and Ivan Romero are expected in midfield alongside Roger Brugue and Dani Requena, with Oriol Rey and Petar Ratkov leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao are without Unai Eguiluz, Oihan Sancet, and Gorka Guruzeta through injury. Edin Terzic's projected XI is expected to feature Unai Simon in goal, with Yeray Alvarez, Jesus Areso, Yuri Berchiche, and Aymeric Laporte in defence. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Mikel Jauregizar are anticipated in central midfield, with Alex Berenguer, Peio Canales, and Robert Navarro supporting Inaki Williams up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Levante have recorded no wins, three draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at home to Deportivo de A Coruna on October 16, following a 3-3 draw with Sevilla. The heaviest defeat in that run came against Barcelona, where Levante lost 4-2. Castro's side scored five goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a defensive record that will concern the home dugout.

Athletic Bilbao have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw away at Valencia on October 17, and their standout result in that period was a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in September. Terzic's side scored four goals and conceded one across those five outings, with two clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 8, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao beat Levante 4-2 at San Mamés. Before that, Athletic won 2-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures spanning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, Athletic Bilbao hold four wins to Levante's none, with one draw completing the record.

Standings

In LaLiga, Levante sit 17th — firmly in the relegation zone — while Athletic Bilbao occupy 11th, a comfortable mid-table position that removes any pressure from their visit to Valencia.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: