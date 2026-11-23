How to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Pohang Steelers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Kyoto Sanga host Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the match offering two sides in very different moods a chance to move their continental campaigns forward. Official venue details have yet to be confirmed.

Kyoto arrive in strong domestic form under Ranko Popovic. They beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 in the J. League on November 21, their fourth win in the last five games in all competitions.

That run includes a 2-0 win at Nagoya Grampus and a 2-0 victory over Shimizu S-Pulse. In the Champions League Elite, they followed a 5-2 win over Newcastle Jets with a goalless draw against Cong An Ha Noi.

Pohang Steelers, coached by Sung-Jae Kim, come in on a frustrating sequence. They have drawn their last four matches, most recently 1-1 with FC Anyang in the K-League 1.

The pick of those draws was a 3-3 thriller against Gamba Osaka in this competition. Before that run, Pohang lost 3-0 to Kashima Antlers in the Champions League Elite.

Kyoto look the more settled side on current evidence, while Pohang will want to turn their stubborn results into a win. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Kyoto Sanga vs Pohang Steelers is not currently available. Broadcast details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads