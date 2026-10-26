Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoKyoto Sanga FC
team-logoNewcastle Jets
Watch it on FanCode
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets
Kyoto Sanga FC
Newcastle Jets
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture are listed below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Kyoto Sanga FC host Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to make their mark in Asia's premier club competition.

Ranko Popovic's side come into this fixture in inconsistent domestic form but will draw confidence from their continental campaign, having secured a win over Ratchaburi FC in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing.

Newcastle Jets arrive as the clear underdogs. Mark Milligan's team have struggled on the continental stage, and their record in this competition makes for difficult reading ahead of the trip to Japan.

For Kyoto, home advantage carries real weight. Playing in front of their own supporters in the AFC Champions League Elite gives Popovic's squad a genuine edge over a Jets side still finding their footing at this level.

The Jets have shown some resilience in the A-League Men this season, picking up points in their most recent domestic outings, but the step up to AFC competition has exposed clear gaps in quality.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs' continental ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Popovic

Kyoto Sanga FC are managed by Ranko Popovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Newcastle Jets head coach Mark Milligan also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absences will be provided as the fixture approaches.

Form

KSF

KSF - Form

MAZ
L0-1
RAT
W1-0
SHI
L3-0
KAN
D2-2
GOS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NEW

NEW - Form

PRL
L3-2
KAN
L7-1
GOS
L1-3
CCM
D2-2
MAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Kyoto Sanga FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Gamba Osaka in the J. League, and they also drew 2-2 with Kashima Antlers before that. Their sole win in this run came against Ratchaburi FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, by a score of 1-0. Kyoto have scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Newcastle Jets have taken one draw, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC in the A-League Men, following a 2-2 draw against Central Coast Mariners. Their continental form has been poor, with a 1-3 loss to Gamba Osaka and a heavy 7-1 defeat to Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite. The Jets have scored eight goals but conceded 14 across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets. This fixture represents a rare cross-continental encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Kyoto Sanga FC sit in ninth place while Newcastle Jets are positioned in 16th, meaning the Jets enter this match at the foot of the table and in need of points to keep their campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google