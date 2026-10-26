AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture are listed below.

Kyoto Sanga FC host Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to make their mark in Asia's premier club competition.

Ranko Popovic's side come into this fixture in inconsistent domestic form but will draw confidence from their continental campaign, having secured a win over Ratchaburi FC in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing.

Newcastle Jets arrive as the clear underdogs. Mark Milligan's team have struggled on the continental stage, and their record in this competition makes for difficult reading ahead of the trip to Japan.

For Kyoto, home advantage carries real weight. Playing in front of their own supporters in the AFC Champions League Elite gives Popovic's squad a genuine edge over a Jets side still finding their footing at this level.

The Jets have shown some resilience in the A-League Men this season, picking up points in their most recent domestic outings, but the step up to AFC competition has exposed clear gaps in quality.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs' continental ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Kyoto Sanga FC are managed by Ranko Popovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Newcastle Jets head coach Mark Milligan also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absences will be provided as the fixture approaches.

Form

Kyoto Sanga FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Gamba Osaka in the J. League, and they also drew 2-2 with Kashima Antlers before that. Their sole win in this run came against Ratchaburi FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, by a score of 1-0. Kyoto have scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Newcastle Jets have taken one draw, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC in the A-League Men, following a 2-2 draw against Central Coast Mariners. Their continental form has been poor, with a 1-3 loss to Gamba Osaka and a heavy 7-1 defeat to Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite. The Jets have scored eight goals but conceded 14 across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Kyoto Sanga FC and Newcastle Jets. This fixture represents a rare cross-continental encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Kyoto Sanga FC sit in ninth place while Newcastle Jets are positioned in 16th, meaning the Jets enter this match at the foot of the table and in need of points to keep their campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kyoto Sanga FC vs Newcastle Jets today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: