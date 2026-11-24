How to watch Kuwait SC vs Al-Wahda with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Kuwait SC host Al-Wahda in an AFC Champions League Two Group A fixture that pits the second-placed side against the group leaders. Venue and kick-off details have not yet been confirmed.
Kuwait SC arrive in good domestic shape. They have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 7-0 home win over Al-Salibikhaet and a 6-2 away win at Al-Tadhamon in the 1. Division.
Their latest outing was a 3-0 victory at Al Sahel on November 8. Continental results have been more mixed, though. They lost 3-2 to Nasaf Qarshi on November 4 after winning the first meeting 1-0.
Al-Wahda lead the group but come in on a quieter run. They have drawn their last two ADNOC Pro League games, 0-0 with Al-Ain and 1-1 with United FC on November 21.
The UAE side lost 2-1 to Al Khalidiyah on November 4, having won the first game of that double-header by the same score. That makes them unbeaten in the other four matches of the run.
These two have already met this season. Al-Wahda won 3-2 in the first meeting in September, so Kuwait SC have a result to avenge.
Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match, including the kick-off time and live stream information.
Official TV channel and live stream information for Kuwait SC vs Al-Wahda is not currently available. This page will be updated as soon as broadcast details are confirmed.