How to watch Kuwait SC vs Al-Wahda with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Kuwait SC host Al-Wahda in an AFC Champions League Two Group A fixture that pits the second-placed side against the group leaders. Venue and kick-off details have not yet been confirmed.

Kuwait SC arrive in good domestic shape. They have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 7-0 home win over Al-Salibikhaet and a 6-2 away win at Al-Tadhamon in the 1. Division.

Their latest outing was a 3-0 victory at Al Sahel on November 8. Continental results have been more mixed, though. They lost 3-2 to Nasaf Qarshi on November 4 after winning the first meeting 1-0.

Al-Wahda lead the group but come in on a quieter run. They have drawn their last two ADNOC Pro League games, 0-0 with Al-Ain and 1-1 with United FC on November 21.

The UAE side lost 2-1 to Al Khalidiyah on November 4, having won the first game of that double-header by the same score. That makes them unbeaten in the other four matches of the run.

These two have already met this season. Al-Wahda won 3-2 in the first meeting in September, so Kuwait SC have a result to avenge.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match, including the kick-off time and live stream information.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Kuwait SC vs Al-Wahda is not currently available. This page will be updated as soon as broadcast details are confirmed.

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