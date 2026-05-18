Today's game between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will kick-off at 18 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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TV channel and live stream options for Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa are listed below.

FanCode is the place to watch this Super League fixture. The platform carries live coverage of Indian football and you can sign up or access the stream directly through the link provided.

If you are travelling outside your usual region, a VPN may allow you to access your regular streaming service from abroad. Using a VPN is legal in most countries, though you should always check the terms of your subscription before connecting.

Kerala Blasters FC host FC Goa in a Super League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season reaches its later stages.

Kerala arrive in strong form. Four wins from their last five matches tell a story of a side that has found consistency, and their 3-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in their most recent outing confirmed they are capable of scoring freely.

Goa come into this match in a more mixed run of results. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Mohun Bagan SG in their last game, and a defeat to Jamshedpur FC earlier in May showed they can be vulnerable when opponents press them.

The two sides are separated by a single position in the Indian table, with Goa sitting just above Kerala. That proximity means the result here could shift the dynamic between them in the standings.

This is a fixture with a history of goals and close margins. The previous five meetings have produced results that swung in both directions, and there is little to suggest this one will be any different.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Kerala Blasters FC at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies for FC Goa, with no information on absences or squad availability currently confirmed. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Kerala Blasters have been one of the more consistent sides in the Super League over recent weeks, winning four of their last five matches. Their run includes victories over Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC, and they put three past Mohammedan SC in their most recent game. Across those five fixtures, they have scored nine goals and conceded five, with only a 1-1 draw against Northeast United FC interrupting an otherwise strong sequence.

FC Goa's recent form is more uneven. They won three of their last five but lost to Jamshedpur FC and were held by Mohun Bagan SG in their two most recent outings. Their wins included a 3-1 result against Odisha FC and a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC, showing they can be effective going forward. Across the five games, Goa scored six goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for FC Goa when they hosted Kerala Blasters in the Super League in February 2025. Across the last five encounters, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level, and the games have produced 13 goals in total. The series has been closely contested, with home advantage proving a factor in several of the results.

Standings

In the Indian table, FC Goa sit seventh and Kerala Blasters are eighth, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between two sides separated by a single position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: