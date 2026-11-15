How to watch Kazakhstan vs Slovakia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Astana Arena

Kazakhstan host Slovakia at the Astana Arena in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture that could have a significant bearing on the final standings.

John van't Schip's Kazakhstan side come into this match under pressure after a difficult campaign. They have lost three of their last five outings and sit fourth in the group, making this a must-improve performance if they are to avoid finishing bottom.

Slovakia arrive in Astana as group leaders. Vladimir Weiss has built a side that has been the standout team in Group 3, and they will be looking to confirm their position at the top with a positive result in Kazakhstan.

These two sides met earlier in this Nations League cycle, with Slovakia winning 2-1 in Bratislava in September. Kazakhstan will be looking to reverse that result on home soil, though their recent form offers little encouragement.

Slovakia's most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with the Faroe Islands, a result that may have taken some gloss off their campaign but leaves their lead at the top intact. They remain the team to beat in this group.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

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