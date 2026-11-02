How to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Australia Paramount+ India FanCode Hong Kong HOY TV

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Kashiwa Reysol host Daejeon Hana Citizen in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to sharpen their continental standing as the group stage continues.

Reysol arrive in decent domestic form under Ricardo Rodriguez, having beaten Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 in their most recent J. League outing. That result offers a boost of confidence heading into a competition where they have found goals harder to come by.

Their last continental outing ended in a goalless draw with Ratchaburi FC, a result that kept them ticking over without making a statement. Sitting seventh in the East standings, Reysol need a win to apply meaningful pressure on the teams above them.

Daejeon Hana Citizen make the trip from South Korea under Sun-Hong Hwang, having drawn their last K-League 1 match 0-0 with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Their continental campaign has been inconsistent, with a loss to Vissel Kobe their most recent AFC Champions League Elite result.

Ninth in the East group, Daejeon are in a position where points are becoming increasingly difficult to leave behind. A positive result in Japan would do much to steady their campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads