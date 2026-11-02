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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoKashiwa Reysol
team-logoDaejeon Hana Citizen
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Watch Kashiwa Reysol vs. Daejeon Hana Citizen live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen
Kashiwa Reysol
Daejeon Hana Citizen
AFC Champions League Elite

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen in live AFC Champions League Elite action today.

How to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4

Kashiwa Reysol host Daejeon Hana Citizen in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to sharpen their continental standing as the group stage continues.

Reysol arrive in decent domestic form under Ricardo Rodriguez, having beaten Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 in their most recent J. League outing. That result offers a boost of confidence heading into a competition where they have found goals harder to come by.

Their last continental outing ended in a goalless draw with Ratchaburi FC, a result that kept them ticking over without making a statement. Sitting seventh in the East standings, Reysol need a win to apply meaningful pressure on the teams above them.

Daejeon Hana Citizen make the trip from South Korea under Sun-Hong Hwang, having drawn their last K-League 1 match 0-0 with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Their continental campaign has been inconsistent, with a loss to Vissel Kobe their most recent AFC Champions League Elite result.

Ninth in the East group, Daejeon are in a position where points are becoming increasingly difficult to leave behind. A positive result in Japan would do much to steady their campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Kashiwa Reysol vs Daejeon Hana Citizen Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Rodriguez

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