AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Kashima Antlers and Pohang Steelers will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below. FanCode holds broadcast rights for this match.

Kashima Antlers host Pohang Steelers in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into this East group fixture.

Kashima arrive under coach Toru Oniki having won two of their last five matches, with their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing a 1-0 victory away to Cong An Ha Noi. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, though they sit fourth in the East group standings.

Pohang, managed by Tae-Ha Park, come in at the opposite end of the table. The South Korean side are 14th in the East group and have struggled for consistency across both the K-League 1 and continental competition in recent weeks.

The Steelers have not won in their last four matches, with their sole victory in that stretch coming in the K-League 1 against FC Seoul in late September. A 2-0 defeat to Johor Darul Ta'zim in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing underlines the challenge they face.

For Kashima, the home fixture offers a chance to consolidate their position in the upper half of the group. For Pohang, points are running short if they are to remain relevant in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite match live.

How to watch Kashima Antlers vs Pohang Steelers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Kashima Antlers are managed by Toru Oniki. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pohang Steelers head coach Tae-Ha Park has also not yet provided injury or suspension information ahead of the trip to Japan. Full squad details will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Kashima Antlers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Kashiwa Reysol in the J. League, though they did beat V-Varen Nagasaki 2-0 and Gamba Osaka 2-0 in earlier fixtures. Across those five games, Kashima scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Pohang Steelers have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw with Ulsan HD FC in the K-League 1, and they were held 0-0 by FC Anyang before that. Pohang scored five goals and conceded seven across the five-match run, and they have failed to win in their last four outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the provided data came in the AFC Champions League Elite on May 12, 2010, when Pohang Steelers beat Kashima Antlers 1-0. That result gives Pohang the single win from the one recorded encounter between the clubs.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Kashima Antlers sit fourth while Pohang Steelers are placed 14th, meaning the hosts are comfortably in the upper half of the table while the visitors find themselves deep in the relegation zone of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kashima Antlers vs Pohang Steelers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: