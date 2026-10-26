AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Port FC will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

FanCode is carrying live coverage of this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. You can watch live or live stream the match through the platform using the link below.

Johor Darul Ta'zim host Port FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Malaysian side looking to build on a strong run of continental form.

Xisco Munoz's JDT have been one of the more consistent performers in the competition, and they carry genuine momentum into this fixture after back-to-back wins across different fronts.

Port FC arrive as the Thai League representatives, managed by Sarawut Treephan. The visitors have been in decent domestic form but have struggled to replicate that in Asia's premier club competition.

This is a fixture that carries real weight in the East group standings, with both clubs needing points to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live.

How to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Port FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Johor Darul Ta'zim head coach Xisco Munoz has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad details are expected to be made available closer to kick-off.

Port FC manager Sarawut Treephan is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. Updates will be added to this page as they become available.

Form

Johor Darul Ta'zim arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Terengganu in the Liga Super, and they followed a 1-1 draw with Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite with a 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers in the same competition. Across those five matches, JDT have scored nine goals and conceded just two, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Port FC have won three of their last five matches but their continental record is a concern. Their most recent fixture was a 4-1 win over Rayong FC in the Thai League, and they also beat Bangkok United 2-0 in the same competition. Both of their AFC Champions League Elite outings in this run ended in defeat, including a heavy 5-1 loss to Kashiwa Reysol. Port have scored 11 goals across their last five games but conceded 11 as well, pointing to an open defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Port FC. Further historical context will be updated if records become available.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Johor Darul Ta'zim sit in sixth place, keeping them within reach of the qualification positions. Port FC are placed fifteenth, a position that leaves them with significant ground to make up if they are to progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Port FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: