GOAL provides all the essential details on kickoff times, TV broadcast, and how to live stream this high-stakes encounter.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

The "Furnace" is set for a fever-pitch atmosphere today as Jamshedpur FC hosts historic Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. This Matchweek 1 clash marks a significant return for Shield-winning coach Owen Coyle, who looks to restore the Men of Steel to their former glory in this unique, truncated ISL campaign. Meanwhile, the Black Panthers are eager to prove their top-flight credentials after making the jump from the I-League.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC kick-off time

Today's game between Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan SC will kick-off at 15 Feb 2026, 5:00 pm.

Team news & squads

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Coyle Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Wadoo

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Jamshedpur FC enters the new season with a sense of renewed optimism as Shield-winning coach Owen Coyle returns to the dugout. The "Men of Steel" have named a leadership group of four captains, Stephen Eze, Lazar Ćirković, Pronay Halder, and Pratik Chaudhari, to spearhead their campaign. The squad has retained a strong core, including midfield engine Rei Tachikawa and creative spark Madih Talal, while bolstering the frontline with the return of Cameroonian striker Raphael Messi Bouli. With nine home games scheduled at the "Furnace," Coyle will be looking to leverage this defensive stability and veteran experience to turn Jamshedpur back into a title contender.

Mohammedan SC makes their highly anticipated ISL debut under unique circumstances, fielding an entirely all-Indian squad due to a recent transfer ban. Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo is tasked with guiding the "Black Panthers" through this challenging transition without foreign reinforcements. The team will rely heavily on the leadership of defender Gaurav Bora and the creative vision of Mahitosh Roy in midfield. Up front, young attacker Thokchom Adison Singh is expected to lead the line. While they enter as underdogs, the historic Kolkata side will be banking on their tactical discipline and the hunger of their domestic roster to prove they belong at the top level.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

JAM Last 2 matches MHS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Mohammedan SC 0 - 2 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 3 - 1 Mohammedan SC 5 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

While Mohammedan SC is a historic name in Indian football, their rivalry with Jamshedpur FC in the professional era is relatively fresh. Jamshedpur FC currently holds the upper hand in their direct Indian Super League encounters, having completed a league double over the Black Panthers in the 2024-25 season.

However, older cup competitions tell a different story, with Mohammedan SC having dominated past meetings in the Durand Cup. As they meet in the 2025-26 season opener, Jamshedpur will look to maintain their 100% win record in the ISL, while Mohammedan aims for their first-ever top-flight points against the Men of Steel.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: