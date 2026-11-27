How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 28 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo FC host San Jose Earthquakes at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in Major League Soccer action.

The Dynamo arrive in poor form. They have lost three of their last five, including a 2-1 defeat to this same opponent on November 25.

Ben Olsen's side did pick up a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC in late October. Since then they have lost to Portland Timbers and St. Louis City, and they have not scored more than once in any of the five games.

San Jose come in with the better recent record and the better result over Houston. Bruce Arena's team won 2-1 in the most recent meeting, which was their third victory over the Dynamo in the last five.

The Earthquakes have been uneven, though. They beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Colorado Rapids, but they also lost 3-1 to Minnesota United and 3-0 to FC Dallas.

In the Western Conference table, San Jose sit fourth and Houston fifth, so the gap between the sides is small.

Here is what you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream for the game.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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