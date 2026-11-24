How to watch Gamba Osaka vs Port FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Gamba Osaka host Port FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to improve their positions in the East table.

The Japanese side are coached by Tomokazu Myojin and have struggled to find wins lately. Gamba have drawn three of their last five matches and lost the other two.

Their most recent outing was a 1-0 league defeat to Fagiano Okayama. That followed a 3-2 loss to Cerezo Osaka, so the mood around the club is far from settled.

Port arrive under Sarawut Treephan with a more mixed set of results. They beat Beijing Guoan 7-4 in a remarkable continental game, but were beaten 3-0 by Johor Darul Ta'zim the week before.

That contrast sums up Port's season in Asia so far. They can score freely but are rarely comfortable at the back.

Gamba sit sixth in the East standings, while Port are 13th. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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