AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Gamba Osaka and Buriram United will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

Gamba Osaka vs Buriram United is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture are listed below.

Gamba Osaka host Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Japanese side looking to build on their continental campaign in front of their home support.

Gamba sit second in the East standings, making this a fixture with real weight for their ambitions in the competition. Tomokazu Myojin's side have shown they can perform on both domestic and continental fronts, though their recent J. League form has been inconsistent.

Buriram United arrive in difficult shape. Mark Jackson's side have dropped points in the Thai League and suffered a defeat in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing, leaving them deep in the East table and in need of a result to keep their campaign alive.

Gamba's home record in this competition gives them a platform, and the contrast in league positions tells a clear story about where each club stands heading into this tie.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gamba Osaka vs Buriram United, including live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Gamba Osaka vs Buriram United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Gamba Osaka are managed by Tomokazu Myojin, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Buriram United head coach Mark Jackson is also without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

Gamba Osaka head into this fixture with a mixed run of results, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Kyoto Sanga FC in the J. League, while they also drew 2-2 with Shimizu S-Pulse earlier in the month. Their best result in the run came in continental competition, a 3-1 away win over Newcastle Jets in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across the five matches, Gamba scored nine goals and conceded seven, reflecting an open and at times fragile defensive record.

Buriram United arrive with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 loss to Sisaket United in the Thai League, and they also fell 1-0 to Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Elite. Buriram scored seven goals across the five games but conceded eight, and they have not managed a clean sheet in any of their last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is narrow, with only two previous meetings on record, both coming in the AFC Champions League Elite in 2015. Gamba Osaka hold a slight edge in the series, winning one and drawing one, with the most recent encounter ending in a 2-1 victory for Gamba away at Buriram in April 2015. The earlier meeting at Gamba's ground finished 1-1, meaning Osaka are unbeaten across both fixtures and have scored three goals to Buriram's two in their limited history.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Gamba Osaka occupy second place while Buriram United sit eleventh. That gap in the table reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this campaign, with Gamba firmly in contention and Buriram facing a difficult path to progress.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gamba Osaka vs Buriram United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: