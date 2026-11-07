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Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
team-logoColorado Rapids
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Watch FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids
FC Dallas
Colorado Rapids
Major League Soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids in live Major League Soccer action today.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesApple TV
United KingdomApple TV
CanadaApple TV
AustraliaApple TV
New ZealandApple TV
IrelandApple TV
IndiaApple TV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaApple TV
Hong KongApple TV
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Major League Soccer - Game Week 34
Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas host Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture with meaningful implications for both sides as the regular season reaches its final stretch.

Eric Quill's side sit second in the Western Conference and have been one of the more consistent teams in the league across the past month. Their home record has been a foundation for their push toward a top playoff seed, and they will be eager to protect that advantage with the table tightening around them.

Colorado arrive ninth in the West, with Matt Wells's side still in the playoff picture but needing points to stay there. Their recent form has been mixed, and a run that includes a 2-4 defeat to Chicago Fire FC in their last outing will have raised concerns ahead of a difficult road trip.

The Rapids have shown they can grind out results on the road, picking up a 1-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps earlier in October, but consistency has been elusive. Wells will need a more disciplined performance if Colorado are to take anything from Toyota Stadium.

Dallas, for their part, drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City in their most recent home outing and will be looking to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters. Three points here would further cement their position near the top of the Western Conference standings.

With the playoff race entering its decisive phase, both managers will treat this as a fixture they cannot afford to get wrong. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Quill

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