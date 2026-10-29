Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 29 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Newcastle United will kick off at 30 Oct 2026, 1:15 am.

Everton vs Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup is available to watch live on FanCode. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Everton host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Carabao Cup fixture that pits two sides moving in very different directions against each other.

David Moyes' Everton arrive at this tie having lost their last two Premier League outings, falling 2-0 to Arsenal on October 24 and 2-0 to Chelsea the week before. The Toffees have managed just two wins from their last five across all competitions and will be eager to use the cup as a route back to form.

Newcastle, by contrast, travel to Merseyside with fresh momentum. Matthias Jaissle's side claimed a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on October 25, with goals from Will Osula and Harvey Barnes ending a difficult run of results and lifting the Magpies to seventh in the top-flight table.

The victory at Selhurst Park was Newcastle's first there in six years, and Jaissle's half-time intervention — challenging his players to drop the defensive mindset and attack — proved decisive. Amar Dedic, returning from a hamstring injury, provided the assist for Barnes and was one of the standout performers on the day.

Both managers will be weighing their options carefully given the demands of a congested schedule. For Everton, the pressure is mounting domestically, while Newcastle will want to build on Sunday's result and carry that momentum into a testing double-header on Merseyside.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Newcastle United live.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

David Moyes has not confirmed his starting line-up for the Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of the match. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Matthias Jaissle has similarly kept his cards close to his chest, with no confirmed lineup or injury list available at this stage. Updates on Newcastle's squad availability will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Everton head into this fixture having recorded two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, following a 2-0 loss to Chelsea the week prior. The Toffees' positive results in that run came against Ipswich Town, a 1-0 league win, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory. A 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Premier League sits in the middle of that sequence, reflecting an inconsistent stretch of form for Moyes' side.

Newcastle arrive with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, which followed a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa and a 4-1 loss at Coventry City. Prior to that difficult run, the Magpies had suffered a 4-1 reverse against Leeds United. Newcastle have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings, with the Palace result providing their first clean sheet since August.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 12, 2026, when Everton won 3-1. In competitive fixtures, the last encounter was a Premier League match on February 28, 2026, when Everton came from behind to win 3-2 at St James' Park. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Everton hold three wins to Newcastle's one, with one draw, and the Toffees have scored ten goals to Newcastle's nine across that sample.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: