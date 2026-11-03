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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoEsteghlal
team-logoAl-Shamal
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Watch Esteghlal vs. Al-Shamal live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Esteghlal vs Al-Shamal
Esteghlal
Al-Shamal
AFC Champions League Elite

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Esteghlal vs Al-Shamal in live AFC Champions League Elite action today.

How to watch Esteghlal vs Al-Shamal with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4

Esteghlal and Al-Shamal meet in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage, with both clubs looking to build momentum in the West region standings.

Esteghlal head into this fixture under coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh having shown mixed form across competitions. The Iranian side have been competitive in continental play but have struggled for consistency in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Al-Shamal arrive having suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Al-Sadd in the Stars League on October 30, their most recent outing before this fixture. Coach David Prats will be looking for a response after that setback.

The Qatari side did beat Al Hilal 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 27, which shows they can compete at this level despite their inconsistency in domestic competition.

Esteghlal sit sixth in the West group table, while Al-Shamal are eighth, making this a contest with real implications for both sides' hopes of advancing.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Esteghlal vs Al-Shamal.

Team news & squads

Esteghlal vs Al-Shamal Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Bakhtiarizadeh

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