LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 08:00 RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 17 Oct 2026, 5:30 pm.

In India, this LaLiga fixture is available to watch live on FanCode. Details on how to access the stream are listed below.

Atletico Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona to face Espanyol in LaLiga, arriving on the back of a week that has generated as much noise off the pitch as on it.

Diego Simeone's side are in commanding form domestically, sitting second in the LaLiga table and having won all five of their last matches across competitions. Their 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United midweek only reinforced the sense that Atletico are operating at a high level right now.

Simeone has spoken warmly about Julian Alvarez's adaptation since his summer arrival, and the Argentine forward will be expected to play a central role at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol, by contrast, arrive in uncertain shape. Manolo Gonzalez's side have managed just one win from their last five LaLiga matches and head into this fixture sitting in the lower half of the table.

A number of injury absentees will further complicate Espanyol's preparations, leaving Gonzalez with limited options as he looks to arrest a run of poor results.

For live stream and TV channel information on how to watch this LaLiga fixture, see the broadcaster details below.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Espanyol head into the match without several key personnel. Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras, Andoni Gorosabel, and Marko Dmitrovic are all listed as injured and unavailable for Manolo Gonzalez. The home side's projected XI includes Angel Fortuno, Omar El Hilali, Quilindschy Hartman, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan, Pol Lozano, Javi Hernandez, and Roberto Fernandez.

Atletico Madrid have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the trip to Barcelona. Diego Simeone is expected to name a lineup featuring Jan Oblak in goal, with Cristian Romero, Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Grimaldo, and Robin Le Normand in defence, and Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman, and Giuliano Simeone providing attacking options.

Form

Espanyol have taken four points from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Malaga, and they suffered a 1-3 home loss to Elche earlier in September. Across those five matches, Espanyol have scored six goals and conceded eight, reflecting a side that has struggled for defensive stability.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding just three. Their last outing was a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and they also claimed a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga in September. Simeone's side have shown consistency across both domestic and European competition during this run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 4-2 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico have claimed three wins to Espanyol's one, with one match ending level. The five matches have produced a combined 18 goals, including a 3-3 draw at the RCDE Stadium in May 2023.

Standings

Atletico Madrid arrive as the clear LaLiga pacesetters in this fixture, occupying second place in the table. Espanyol sit 12th, meaning the gap in league standing reflects a significant difference in current momentum and confidence between the two sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: