Today's game between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will kick-off at 11 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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TV channel and live stream options for East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC are listed below. FanCode holds the rights to broadcast this Super League fixture, giving fans in India access to the match via their platform.

If you are travelling abroad and want to follow the action, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from another country. Choose a reputable provider and connect to a server in your home region before logging in.

East Bengal FC host Punjab FC in a Super League fixture that carries real weight at the top of the Indian table. The Red and Gold Brigade come into this one as league leaders, making their home ground a fortress Punjab will need to breach if they are to close the gap.

East Bengal have been in outstanding form across their last five matches, winning four and drawing one. Their attack has been firing freely, and the momentum behind this side is difficult to ignore heading into what could be a defining stretch of the season.

Punjab FC arrive sitting seventh in the standings, but their recent results suggest a team finding its feet again. Three wins from their last five, including a clean-sheet victory over Chennaiyin FC just days ago, shows they are capable of competing at this level.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, and their encounters have rarely been short of goals or drama. East Bengal have generally had the better of this rivalry in recent memory, though Punjab have shown they can hurt them on their day.

This is a fixture where the table positions tell a clear story: East Bengal are fighting to cement their place at the summit, while Punjab need points to drag themselves back into contention. The stakes are real for both sides.

For everything you need to watch this Super League clash live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for East Bengal FC ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage, and the club has not released a projected XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Punjab FC are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Further details are expected to emerge in the buildup to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

East Bengal FC arrive in this fixture on the back of four wins from their last five Super League outings, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Mumbai City FC, continuing a run of form that has seen them score 15 goals across those five matches while conceding just six. The 7-0 demolition of Mohammedan SC earlier in the run stands out as a statement of their attacking intent.

Punjab FC head into this match with three wins and one draw from their last five, their only defeat coming in a 3-2 loss to Mohun Bagan SG. They beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their most recent outing and held SC Delhi to a goalless draw before that. Punjab have scored seven goals in this period while keeping two clean sheets, suggesting a side that has tightened defensively even if their attacking output has been modest.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Super Cup in December 2025, when East Bengal FC won 3-1. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, East Bengal have won three times, with Punjab FC claiming one victory and one match ending level. East Bengal have scored 11 goals in those five meetings to Punjab's eight, underlining a slight but consistent edge in this rivalry.

Standings

East Bengal FC sit top of the Indian Super League table heading into this fixture, while Punjab FC are placed seventh, making this a meeting between the division's current pace-setters and a side still searching for consistency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: