How to watch East Bengal FC vs Al-Hussein SC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 08:45

East Bengal host Al-Hussein SC in an AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture, with the Indian side needing a result to revive their campaign.

The home side arrive in uneven form. They drew 2-2 with SC Delhi in their latest Super League outing, a game that followed a 5-3 defeat to Chennaiyin FC.

Their continental record is the bigger worry. Back-to-back meetings with Al-Seeb brought a goalless draw and then a 2-0 loss, and East Bengal sit fourth in the group.

Al-Hussein come in with more momentum. They are second in Group D and have lost just once in their last five games, a 3-0 defeat to Al Shorta in the competition.

The Jordanian side followed that with a 2-2 draw against Al-Salt in the 1. Division, so they are not without their own wobbles.

The sides have already met this season, when Al-Hussein and East Bengal shared a 2-2 draw in September. That result leaves this return game finely balanced.

Here is what you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is not currently available. Broadcast details will be added once they are confirmed.

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