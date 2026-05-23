LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below.

Deportivo Alaves host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria in a LaLiga fixture that matters to both clubs for very different reasons as the season enters its final stretch.

Alaves arrive in decent shape. Quique Sanchez Flores has overseen back-to-back wins, including a result that stopped the LaLiga champions in their tracks. That 1-0 victory over Barcelona ended Hansi Flick's side's pursuit of a 100-point season and announced Alaves as a team capable of producing something on any given day.

Sitting 14th in the table, Alaves are not yet safe enough to coast. Three points at home would go a long way towards a more comfortable end to the campaign, and the Mendizorroza crowd will expect the team to build on that momentum.

Rayo Vallecano arrive with their own story to tell. Inigo Perez's side have been one of the more interesting clubs in Spain this season, combining a Conference League run with a respectable league position. They beat Strasbourg twice to reach the Conference League final, and that achievement has given the club a lift that extends beyond European competition.

In the league, Rayo sit eighth and have been unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions, though back-to-back 1-1 draws against Valencia and Girona suggest some fatigue may be creeping in. The squad has been stretched, and the absence of Luiz Felipe and Ilias Akhomach through injury, plus Unai Lopez through suspension, adds pressure on Perez's resources.

Both sides have genuine motivation. Alaves need the points to feel secure; Rayo need a result to keep their top-half ambitions alive before a European final demands their full attention.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Quique Sanchez Flores names a projected XI for Alaves of Antonio Sivera; Nahuel Tenaglia, Victor Parada, Ville Koski, Jon Guridi; Angel Perez, Abderrahman Rebbach, Antonio Blanco, Denis Suarez; Antonio Martinez, Ibrahim Diabate. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Rayo Vallecano head into the match with Luiz Felipe and Ilias Akhomach sidelined through injury, while Unai Lopez is unavailable through suspension. Inigo Perez's projected XI reads: Augusto Batalla; Pep Chavarria, Andrei Ratiu, Florian Lejeune, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo, Oscar Valentin, Carlos Martin; Jorge de Frutos, Sergio Camello, Alexandre Zurawski. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Alaves head into this match with three wins from their last five LaLiga games, their best recent run including a 1-0 victory over Barcelona and a win at Real Oviedo on May 17. They drew 1-1 at Elche and lost 2-4 at Athletic Bilbao in that same period, but the wins on either side of those results show a squad capable of raising its level when it counts. Alaves scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Rayo arrive unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions, recording three wins and two draws. Their most recent LaLiga outings ended level — 1-1 against Valencia and 1-1 against Girona — but a 2-0 win at Villarreal on May 17 keeps their momentum intact. They also beat Getafe 2-0 in the league and Strasbourg 1-0 in the Conference League during that run, scoring five goals and conceding three across all five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Alaves won 2-0 at the Mendizorroza. Before that, Rayo edged a LaLiga encounter 1-0 at Vallecas in October 2025. Across the last five meetings between the two sides, the record is closely split, with each team having claimed wins and the overall goal tally balanced. There is no clear pattern of dominance, which makes this fixture genuinely difficult to call.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Alaves sit 14th while Rayo are eighth, meaning the home side have more to play for in terms of securing their position, while Rayo will be looking to consolidate their top-half standing ahead of their Conference League commitments.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: