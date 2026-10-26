AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Daejeon Hana Citizen and Vissel Kobe will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 3:30 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe are listed below.

Daejeon Hana Citizen host Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Korean side looking to build on a strong run of domestic and continental form.

Sun-Hong Hwang's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the K-League 1 of late, and they carry that confidence into this continental fixture against a Vissel Kobe outfit that has shown both quality and vulnerability in recent weeks.

Kobe, managed by Michael Skibbe, arrive having secured a convincing AFC Champions League Elite win over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, though their J. League form has been inconsistent, with defeats to Kawasaki Frontale and Kashiwa Reysol punctuating their schedule.

In the East standings, Daejeon sit seventh while Vissel Kobe occupy fourth, making this a fixture with genuine implications for the table.

For Daejeon, a home crowd and a run of three wins from their last four matches across all competitions will provide real encouragement ahead of kick-off.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, read on below.

How to watch Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Daejeon Hana Citizen are managed by Sun-Hong Hwang ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vissel Kobe head coach Michael Skibbe prepares his squad for the trip to Korea. As with Daejeon, no lineup, injury, or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and that information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Daejeon Hana Citizen head into this match in solid form, recording three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 away win over Gimcheon Sangmu in the K-League 1, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Gwangju FC in that run. Their only AFC Champions League Elite result in this period was a 1-1 draw with Shanghai Port. Across the five matches, Daejeon scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Vissel Kobe's recent form has been mixed, with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their standout result was a commanding 2-0 win over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also beat Fagiano Okayama FC 3-0 in J. League action. However, defeats to Kawasaki Frontale and Kashiwa Reysol — the latter by a 4-2 scoreline — highlight some defensive fragility in that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Daejeon Hana Citizen and Vissel Kobe. Further historical context will be added if information becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Vissel Kobe sit fourth while Daejeon Hana Citizen are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: