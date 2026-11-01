How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Central Cordoba de Santiago with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 2 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Platense host Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, with both sides occupying mid-to-lower table positions and in need of a result to shift the mood around their respective clubs.

Martin Palermo's Platense come into this fixture in reasonable shape. Back-to-back wins — a 1-2 away victory over Gimnasia Mendoza in the league and a Copa Argentina triumph against Atletico Tucuman — have given the squad momentum heading into this home game.

Central Cordoba arrive under considerably more pressure. Sebastian Dominguez's side have lost their last two Liga Profesional matches, conceding five goals to Velez Sarsfield in their most recent outing. That result will have done little for confidence in the camp.

Platense will be looking to build on their recent upturn and consolidate a mid-table position, while Central Cordoba need a response after a chastening week.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture.

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