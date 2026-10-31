Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 6:00 pm.

Chelsea vs Manchester United is available to watch live via JioHotstar in select regions. Visit the platform directly to confirm regional availability and access options.

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Xabi Alonso's side have endured a turbulent week, suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and a Carabao Cup last-16 exit to Liverpool. With first-choice striker Joao Pedro sidelined by injury, Chelsea head into Saturday's match without their most reliable attacking outlet.

The hosts do, however, retain genuine quality across the pitch. Cole Palmer anchors a creative unit that has shown the capacity to punish opponents at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea's fifth-place standing gives them a platform to build from despite the recent wobble.

For United, the situation is considerably more fraught. Michael Carrick's side arrive in west London without a win in eight matches across all competitions, sitting 16th in the Premier League table and just two points above the relegation zone. It represents the club's worst start to a top-flight season in nearly four decades.

Carrick survived crisis talks with the club hierarchy following Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and has spoken publicly about his determination to turn the situation around. The players, including summer signing Youri Tielemans, have backed him to remain in charge, though the pressure on this fixture is undeniable.

Bruno Fernandes, who publicly criticised the coaching staff's tactical approach after the Champions League loss to Como, is listed among the injured. His absence removes United's most influential creative voice at the worst possible moment.

Read on below for full details on how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without several key personnel for the visit of United. Joao Pedro, who had scored five goals in his opening six league appearances before picking up an injury, misses out alongside Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez and Pep Chavarria. If fit, Chelsea's projected XI includes Mike Penders, Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Geovany Quenda, Jorrel Hato, Pedro Neto, Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rogers.

Michael Carrick faces a lengthy absentee list of his own. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu are all ruled out. United's projected starting XI features Senne Lammens, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Andrey Santos and Bryan Mbeumo.

Form

Chelsea arrive at this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and a 3-0 loss at Brentford earlier in the sequence underlines a defensive vulnerability that Alonso has yet to fully resolve. The positives are real, though: a 5-1 dismantling of Bournemouth and a 2-0 win at Everton show the attacking potential still present in this squad.

United's recent record makes for difficult reading. Carrick's side have lost four and drawn one of their last five outings, failing to win a single match. A 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como and a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the same competition bookend a run that also includes a 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League. United have scored just two goals across those five games while conceding ten, a defensive record that Tielemans has acknowledged the squad spent the week addressing on the training pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides at Stamford Bridge ended in a 0-1 United victory in April 2026, a result that now feels distant given the respective trajectories of both clubs. Across the last five Premier League encounters, the record is relatively tight: United claimed that April win and a 2-1 home victory in September 2025, while Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in May 2025. The remaining two fixtures ended level, including a 4-3 Chelsea win at home in April 2024 that produced seven goals between the sides. In total across the five matches, Chelsea have scored eight goals to United's six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit fifth while Manchester United are 16th, a gap that reflects the contrasting fortunes of two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: