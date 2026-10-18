LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Deportivo Alaves will kick-off at 18 Oct 2026, 7:45 pm.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves is available to watch live via FanCode. Live stream options are listed below.

Celta Vigo return to LaLiga action at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, hosting Deportivo Alaves in a mid-table clash that carries genuine significance for both sides.

Claudio Giraldez's side come into this fixture on the back of a draining Europa League week. A dramatic 2-1 home defeat to Juventus, settled by a stoppage-time goal, will have left the Galician club with plenty to process before turning their attention back to domestic matters.

Alaves arrive in Vigo having struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Quique Sanchez Flores's side have won just once in their last five LaLiga outings and will be looking to capitalise on any fatigue Celta carry from their European exertions.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra layer of interest. Their most recent meeting at Abanca Balaidos ended 3-4 in favour of Alaves, a result that will give the visitors confidence that they can take something from this ground.

With both clubs sitting in the middle reaches of the LaLiga table, three points here could shift the picture meaningfully for either side heading into the second quarter of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Celta Vigo will be without Carl Starfelt, Jones El-Abdellaoui, Miguel Roman, and Borja Iglesias through injury as Giraldez prepares his squad. The projected XI is expected to feature Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with a back line of Sebastian Caceres, Alvaro Nunez, and Yoel Lago, and Javi Galan providing width. Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, and Javi Rueda are set to operate in midfield, with Williot Swedberg, Ferran Jutgla, and Hugo Gonzalez leading the attack.

Alaves are without Mikel Rodriguez and Facundo Garces through injury, while Angel Perez is suspended and unavailable for selection. Quique Sanchez Flores is expected to line up with Antonio Sivera in goal, a back four of Jonny Otto, Nahuel Tenaglia, Ville Koski, and Nicolas Valentini, and a midfield built around Abderrahman Rebbach, Antonio Blanco, and Denis Suarez, with Pablo Ibanez, Antonio Martinez, and Lucas Boye in attack.

Form

Celta Vigo head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Juventus in the Europa League, while a 5-0 win over Racing Santander earlier in the run showed what the side can produce at Abanca Balaidos. Celta scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches, and have yet to string together back-to-back wins during this sequence.

Alaves have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also suffered losses to Valencia and Racing Santander during this run. A 5-2 win over Osasuna stands as the high point of this recent stretch. Alaves scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Alaves claimed a 4-3 victory at Abanca Balaidos in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Alaves hold a slight edge, with two wins to Celta's two, and one draw separating the sides. The matches have been high-scoring affairs, with goals flowing in both directions across the recent history between these clubs.

Standings

In LaLiga, Celta Vigo sit 10th while Deportivo Alaves are placed 7th, meaning the visitors arrive in Vigo with the chance to pull further clear of their hosts and establish a firmer foothold in the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: