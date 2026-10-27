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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoBeijing Guoan
team-logoJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Beijing Guoan
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Beijing Guoan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Beijing Guoan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 5:45 pm.

The match is available to stream live via FanCode. Subscribers can watch live through the platform.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Beijing Guoan host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Chinese Super League side looking to build on a strong run of continental form.

Nick Montgomery's side come into this fixture in commanding shape domestically and in Asia, having won all five of their last matches across both competitions. Their momentum makes this a difficult assignment for any visiting side.

Jeonbuk, managed by Jeong-Yong Chung, arrive in a far more uncertain state. The South Korean club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has not gone to plan.

The contrast in current form gives Beijing a clear edge on paper, though Jeonbuk's experience in this competition means they cannot be written off entirely.

For information on how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live, see the broadcast details below.

How to watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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ExpressVPN

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Monthly from$6.67
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Montgomery

Beijing Guoan head coach Nick Montgomery has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture. A projected XI has not been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, coach Jeong-Yong Chung is also without confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. Updates to the away side's squad will be added as they become available.

Form

BEI

BEI - Form

POH
W3-1
QDH
W0-3
BUN
W0-1
QYI
W1-0
HEN
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JEO

JEO - Form

GWF
D2-2
DAE
L2-1
KOB
L2-0
JEJ
W3-2
FCA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Beijing Guoan come into this match in exceptional form, winning all five of their last fixtures across the AFC Champions League Elite and the Chinese Super League. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 win over Henan FC on October 24, and they also recorded a 1-0 away victory over Buriram United in continental play. Across those five matches, Beijing scored 10 goals and conceded just five, with a clean sheet against Qingdao West Coast among the highlights.

Jeonbuk's recent record is considerably more mixed, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Jeju SK 3-2 on October 18 but drew 1-1 with FC Anyang in their most recent outing on October 24. A 2-0 loss to Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite underlines the challenges Chung's side have faced in Asia this campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Beijing GuoanDrawJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
0
1
3
AFC Champions League Elite
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
0
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
3
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
0
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC badge
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
JEO
1
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
1
FT
2Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2019 AFC Champions League, when Jeonbuk won 1-0 at Beijing Guoan in May of that year. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Jeonbuk have the stronger overall record, with two wins to Beijing's none and two draws, scoring six goals to Beijing's two.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Beijing Guoan sit third and are well placed in the race for the knockout rounds, while Jeonbuk are tenth and face a much more difficult path to progression. The gap between the two sides in the standings reflects their contrasting campaigns and adds further weight to Beijing's status as favourites for this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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