AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Beijing Guoan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 5:45 pm.

The match is available to stream live via FanCode. Subscribers can watch live through the platform.

Beijing Guoan host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Chinese Super League side looking to build on a strong run of continental form.

Nick Montgomery's side come into this fixture in commanding shape domestically and in Asia, having won all five of their last matches across both competitions. Their momentum makes this a difficult assignment for any visiting side.

Jeonbuk, managed by Jeong-Yong Chung, arrive in a far more uncertain state. The South Korean club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has not gone to plan.

The contrast in current form gives Beijing a clear edge on paper, though Jeonbuk's experience in this competition means they cannot be written off entirely.

For information on how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live, see the broadcast details below.

How to watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Beijing Guoan head coach Nick Montgomery has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture. A projected XI has not been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, coach Jeong-Yong Chung is also without confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. Updates to the away side's squad will be added as they become available.

Form

Beijing Guoan come into this match in exceptional form, winning all five of their last fixtures across the AFC Champions League Elite and the Chinese Super League. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 win over Henan FC on October 24, and they also recorded a 1-0 away victory over Buriram United in continental play. Across those five matches, Beijing scored 10 goals and conceded just five, with a clean sheet against Qingdao West Coast among the highlights.

Jeonbuk's recent record is considerably more mixed, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Jeju SK 3-2 on October 18 but drew 1-1 with FC Anyang in their most recent outing on October 24. A 2-0 loss to Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite underlines the challenges Chung's side have faced in Asia this campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2019 AFC Champions League, when Jeonbuk won 1-0 at Beijing Guoan in May of that year. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Jeonbuk have the stronger overall record, with two wins to Beijing's none and two draws, scoring six goals to Beijing's two.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Beijing Guoan sit third and are well placed in the race for the knockout rounds, while Jeonbuk are tenth and face a much more difficult path to progression. The gap between the two sides in the standings reflects their contrasting campaigns and adds further weight to Beijing's status as favourites for this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Beijing Guoan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: