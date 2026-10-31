LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will kick off at 1 Nov 2026, 1:30 am.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves is available to watch live in India on FanCode. Streaming details and live coverage options are listed below.

Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou to face Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga, looking to steady themselves after a turbulent run of results that has put their title lead under genuine pressure.

Hansi Flick's side entered the season in devastating form, winning their opening eleven matches. Back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in El Clasico have changed the mood considerably, and the German coach responded by gathering his squad for a player-led bonding session at the training ground in an attempt to reset.

The Clasico defeat was particularly damaging. Real Madrid's 2-1 win, secured through two Kylian Mbappe goals, trimmed Barcelona's lead at the top of the table. Atletico Madrid now sit just two points behind in second, with Real Madrid a further point back, making this a must-win fixture for the hosts.

Flick faces a defensive injury crisis heading into the match. Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Dani Olmo are all unavailable, along with Roony Bardghji and Xavi Espart. The head coach will need his fit players to cover significant ground across a congested fixture schedule that also includes Aston Villa in Europe and a trip to Atletico Madrid later this month.

Alaves arrive at the Camp Nou sitting seventh in the table, having picked up just one win from their last five LaLiga outings. Quique Sanchez Flores's side drew with Malaga most recently and have lost three of their last five, conceding goals in each defeat.

Gabriel Jesus has added a new dimension to Barcelona's attack since joining from Arsenal, contributing four goals and one assist across his first eight appearances this season. Captain Raphinha remains a central figure for Flick, though his upcoming 22,000-kilometre round trip to Singapore with Brazil during the international break has the coaching staff watching his minutes carefully.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Flick's defensive options are stretched ahead of this fixture. Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji, and Xavi Espart are all listed as unavailable. The projected XI features Joan Garcia in goal, with Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, and Alejandro Balde in defence. Rodri and Pedri are named in midfield alongside Anthony Gordon, with Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Raphinha in attack.

Alaves head coach Quique Sanchez Flores is without Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez. The projected visiting lineup sees Antonio Sivera start in goal, with Nahuel Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Nicolas Valentini, and Pablo Ibanez forming the back line. Carles Alena, Antonio Blanco, and Angel Perez are named in midfield, with Abderrahman Rebbach, Lucas Boye, and Antonio Martinez leading the attack.

Form

Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring fifteen goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga, a result that followed a 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Prior to those setbacks, Flick's side posted back-to-back wins, including a 2-5 victory at Real Betis and a 1-4 Champions League win over Galatasaray.

Alaves have taken just one win from their last five LaLiga fixtures, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Malaga, and they have also suffered defeats to Celta Vigo (2-1), Atletico Madrid (1-2), and Valencia (0-1) in that run. The Basque side scored just three goals across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Alaves at their own ground in May 2026, a result that bucked the trend of recent head-to-head encounters. Looking at the last five meetings, Barcelona have won three times compared to Alaves's one win, with one match yet to be counted in that tally. Barcelona's victories in this run include a 3-1 home win in November 2025 and a 3-0 away win in October 2024.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of LaLiga heading into this fixture, though their lead has been cut to two points over Atletico Madrid following the El Clasico defeat. Alaves are seventh, making the Camp Nou a difficult destination for a side with ambitions of climbing the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: